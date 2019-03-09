Sign in
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, big crash for Lorenzo

Qatar MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, big crash for Lorenzo
By:
1h ago

Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session in Qatar, as both he and teammate Jorge Lorenzo suffered crashes.

The combination of heat and strong wind ensured laptimes in the daytime FP3 were almost uniformly slower than what was set in the Friday evening FP2 session, so the roster of riders securing an automatic bye to Q2 was left unchanged.

Only Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, KTM's Pol Espargaro and Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira managed to improve on their previous best times of the weekend, and their efforts weren't enough to break into the top 10 in the combined classification.

Lorenzo, who was narrowly outside that top 10 after Friday, crashed less than halfway into his first flying lap of FP3, highsiding off the Honda through the sweeping Turn 6 left-hander.

He seemed to be in pain after the crash, and immediately called time on his session, heading to the medical centre for x-rays on his back and neck. He is understood to have escaped any major injuries.

Just moments after Lorenzo's shunt, Marquez went wide over the kerb exiting Turn 13, which caused the bike to fold under the reigning champion.

By that point Suzuki rider Alex Rins had already recorded a 1m55.142s, which kept him top of the timing screens until the very final minutes of the session.

Marquez, who had remounted the bike after his crash, went almost half a second quicker than Rins with less than five minutes to go.

His 1m54.677s was enough to secure him first place in FP3, although rookie Bagnaia and Espargaro were just 0.063s and 0.202s off his pace in the end.

Valentino Rossi, who topped FP1 but was left outside of the overall top 10 after FP2, used a fresh soft rear tyre late on in an attempt to secure a Q2 bye.

He was not successful, finishing the session in fourth place, ahead LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami – who is likewise resigned to contesting Q1.

Rins was sixth despite crashing at Turn 2 after the chequered flag, while Franco Morbidelli led fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales in seventh, with all three progressing to Q2.

Also entering the final qualifying segment are Ducati riders Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, Marquez and rookie pair Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT Yamaha) and Joan Mir (Suzuki).

Session results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 14 1'54.677  
2 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 15 1'54.740 0.063
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 16 1'54.879 0.202
4 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'55.098 0.421
5 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 18 1'55.141 0.464
6 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 14 1'55.142 0.465
7 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 19 1'55.161 0.484
8 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 18 1'55.220 0.543
9 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 18 1'55.460 0.783
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 16 1'55.557 0.880
11 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 15 1'55.766 1.089
12 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 17 1'55.806 1.129
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 15 1'55.855 1.178
14 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 16 1'55.887 1.210
15 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 1'56.005 1.328
16 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 17 1'56.161 1.484
17 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 17 1'56.310 1.633
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 15 1'56.381 1.704
19 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 18 1'56.532 1.855
20 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 10 1'56.559 1.882
21 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 16 1'56.902 2.225
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 12 1'57.392 2.715
23 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1 1'54.428  
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Marc Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

