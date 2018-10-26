Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Marquez set to undergo surgery in December

shares
comments
Marquez set to undergo surgery in December
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
1h ago

Marc Marquez says he will undergo surgery on his left shoulder after the end of the 2018 MotoGP season, but aims to have fully recovered by the middle of January.

Marquez dislocated his left shoulder while celebrating his fifth MotoGP title on the in-lap of the Motegi race, and later he revealed that it also happened several times during training over the season.

He called it his "weak point" of the season, but expects it to be "perfect" and fully recovered by the middle of January.

"My brother [Moto2 rider Alex] already had this operation, they put like a limit in the shoulder because is something that when it goes out many times, the bone gets smaller and smaller and then it is easier for it to go out," Marquez said.

"They just try to increase this bone by a blade, or a bolt, I don't know, and then will be better. Takes one month and a half to be 100 percent. For that reason I need to wait until December.

"I will do it first week of December and to be 100 percent to be again on the bike, middle of January.

"Maybe [the shoulder] was my weak point of the season. During the season it dislocated many times during training."

Marquez "slowed down" after Crutchlow crash

Honda endured a difficult opening day at Phillip Island with Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow all crashing and the latter breaking his ankle.

Crutchlow crashed at Turn 1 in FP2, and Marquez said that after seeing his stablemate fall, he decided to be more careful there as he also had a couple of moments.

"I saw, I was far away, but somebody had the big crash in Turn 1 and then I realise when I arrive in the box that was Cal," explained Marquez, whose fall in FP1 was at the MG corner.

"When I saw that was Cal, I slowed down there because I had some moments, too. Dani crashed there this morning too so is one of our weak points. We arrive there and on the bike, I don't understand the front.

"But we did a change this afternoon and I start to understand in a better way. You need to be patient, this is a very special circuit, sometimes the base setup is not working here.

"Now is time to understand and on Sunday we will see, but our target is try to be faster and faster, and on Sunday be on the podium.

"But is true that our pace base setup during all the season, here, looks like not working in a good way."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next MotoGP article
Crutchlow sidelined from Australian GP with broken ankle

Previous article

Crutchlow sidelined from Australian GP with broken ankle

Next article

KTM announces Pedrosa as 2019 test rider

KTM announces Pedrosa as 2019 test rider
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Friday practice
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes cleared to run controversial wheel design Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes cleared to run controversial wheel design

10h ago
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane Article
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable

Latest videos
Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

22h ago
Marc Marquez impresses on the roads of Japan 01:01
MotoGP

Marc Marquez impresses on the roads of Japan

Oct 20, 2018

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
KTM announces Pedrosa as 2019 test rider
MotoGP

KTM announces Pedrosa as 2019 test rider

Marquez set to undergo surgery in December
MotoGP

Marquez set to undergo surgery in December

Crutchlow sidelined from Australian GP with broken ankle
MotoGP

Crutchlow sidelined from Australian GP with broken ankle

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.