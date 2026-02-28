Marc Marquez hits out at timing of controversial Thai GP sprint penalty

Marc Marquez says he "will never cry" about penalties but was nonetheless combative in his comments following the sprint at Buriram on Saturday.

The veteran Spaniard was told to drop one position on the final lap of the race following a forceful move on Pedro Acosta at the end of the previous lap. Just like his younger rival, Marquez believed it was simply a case of hard racing.

"It's a competition," said Marquez following the sprint. "We are riders and we want to fight for the victory. And we did, until the last corner."

That was the moment Marquez had to hand the win to Acosta after news of the penalty landed on his dashboard.

"The block pass was [executed] in the best way possible because I was already in front before the apex of the corner. I was a half-bike in front of him.

"For me, it was a perfect move."

Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marquez's boss at the factory Ducati team, team manager Davide Tardozzi, took a similar view after the finish.

"[We have seen] a lot of this kind of overtake," said Tardozzi on live television. "Marc didn't touch Pedro, he didn't go out of the racetrack, so I think that [the penalty] isn't fair.

"They are intelligent guys who want to win races. So both Marc and Pedro know exactly this kind of job... and I am sure that Pedro, in the [same] position, would do the same."

Marquez also took issue with the timing of the penalty, which he received exiting the penultimate corner on the final lap. This meant there was no time left to drop a position and still recover.

"If you want to be strict in the rules, if you want to have a lot of penalties, if you want to have a lot of messages on the bike [dashboard], do it. But do it well.

"Why do you take one minute and a half to give me the message? Give it to me at the exit of Turn 3, if it's clear. Or wait and review the incident at the end of the race, with the two riders."

Struggling to keep a lid on his emotions, Marquez said he would simply focus on adapting.

"That penalty... it's the new MotoGP. We need to adapt to the new rules. It's the only thing."

Asked if he would speak to chairman of the stewards panel Simon Crafar, Marquez replied: "No, I'm not a steward, I'm a rider. I never cry and I will never cry.

"I will adapt my riding style to [the needs of the] bike and the championship."

