Formula 1
F1 scraps mandatory Monaco GP two-stop rule for 2026

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA announces clampdown on compression ratio tests from June 2026

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thailand GP: Pedro Acosta breaks duck with sprint win

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thailand GP: Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to pole despite late crash

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chirs Gabehart and Spire have their first day in court

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026
MotoGP Thailand GP

Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

The youngster thought the incident with Marquez was nothing to complain about

Richard Asher
Published:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Pedro Acosta was not remotely angry with Marc Marquez following the penultimate-lap incident that could have cost him his breakthrough MotoGP win.

Marquez was penalised for pushing the KTM rider wide as he reclaimed the lead at Turn 12, with the stewards quickly instructing him to drop a position.

This ensured Acosta was finally able to cross the line first in a MotoGP race. But without the penalty, he would likely have had to settle for second given the gap that had opened up after the incident.

After the race, however, Acosta said he was surprised by the penalty and bore no grudge towards Marquez.

Asked if he had expected Marquez to let him through at the final turn of the race, Acosta replied: "No. I went over the finish line thinking, 'What's going on?'"

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

Acosta said there had been contact - "He touched me; he touched me" - but added that he would have done the same to Marquez.

"It's what makes MotoGP so exciting. You know, in the end you remember that kind of battle and these kinds of moments. It was a nice race for the fans.

"This was my best battle so far [in MotoGP]."

Speaking on television directly after the race, Acosta remarked that the late gift from Marquez had left him with an odd feeling after finally breaking his MotoGP duck.

"Maybe I don't really feel like a winner because he let me pass," he said. "We'll try to get this real victory tomorrow."

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The 21-year-old can feel optimistic for the Sunday race given that he exceeded his own expectations in the sprint, which he started in sixth place.

"I was quite surprised. [My race plan was] six laps of qualifying and then let's see what is going on.

"I was slightly more able to be with them at the beginning [than expected, and also pass Raul Fernandez] at the beginning of the race."

Acosta's only major complaint in the sprint was a lack of straightline speed – traditionally a strong area for KTM.

"It looks like we stayed at the same speed as last year and our rivals are faster, that's it."

Formula 1
F1 scraps mandatory Monaco GP two-stop rule for 2026

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA announces clampdown on compression ratio tests from June 2026

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thailand GP: Pedro Acosta breaks duck with sprint win