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Marc Marquez thinks he can "forget" about Hungarian GP podium

Marquez offers an update on his injury recovery and where he expects to finish in Hungary

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marc Marquez has played down his chances of repeating his victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, saying he can even “forget” about the possibility of a podium.

The factory Ducati rider dominated proceedings on MotoGP’s first visit to Balaton Park in 2025, claiming pole position before sweeping both races.

But while last year’s event came during a purple patch in which he won eight out of nine grands prix, Marquez finds himself in a completely different situation less than 12 months later.

Not only has Aprilia leapfrogged Ducati to become MotoGP’s new benchmark, but the Spaniard is also not at full fitness after undergoing a second surgery last month to remove a screw that was intermittently pressing against his nerve.

Asked whether he thinks there is even a remote chance of fighting for a podium this weekend, the nine-time world champion replied: “No, [I can] forget [about it]. If I fight for the win or for the podium, it means that the others are doing something not in a good way. 

“If you want [to use] this comparison, in Mugello last year, I did the pole and I won both races, so it is the same way here.

“I have the same mentality; just try to work on myself. Now, especially Marco [Bezzecchi], [Jorge] Martin and other riders are on another level, and as they showed to me in Mugello, they are much much faster.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, Aprilia star Martin suggested that Marquez will be the “man to beat” at Balaton Park, citing his countryman’s riding style at the anti-clockwise style circuit.

When Martin’s comments were put to him, Marquez said: “I know that nobody likes the pressure, but the guys to beat are both Aprilias.”

Marquez’s recovery timeline

Marquez had been struggling to rediscover his form in the early part of the season, as he struggled with a lack of strength on his battered right shoulder.

Last month’s surgery - brought forward by a crash at Le Mans that led to a broken foot - helped fix the nerve problem, but he has yet to regain full fitness.

Marquez said he could already see some improvement, but warned that his shoulder still needs more time to recover.

“The first problem is to fix the nerve because nerves are connected with the muscles," he said. "Already, I felt some muscles in Mugello that were not working in the correct way before. 

“Now I have different pains or different feelings but it will take time. On the back, it's okay, but all the parts in front of the shoulder, the collarbone and the biceps are where I have more work to do. 

“Of course, it's the part that I injured in Indonesia, and that is where I need more time because some muscles are completely empty. So let's see, not only on the bike but also in the gym.”

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