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Francesco Bagnaia suggests Balaton Park will be dropped amid lack of safety changes

Bagnaia lets it slip that Balaton Park will be dropped from the MotoGP calendar next year

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Balaton Park

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia believes any fundamental changes to the Balaton Park Circuit were not possible for 2026, suggesting MotoGP is set to move to another venue in Hungary next year.

The 4.115km circuit joined the calendar last year in August, but its tight and twisty layout received largely negative reviews, with criticism focused on limited overtaking opportunities and potential safety concerns.

The track has remained for this year but was moved to a new date in June, forming a double-header with the iconic Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

While not officially confirmed, MotoGP is expected to leave Balaton Park after 2026, with the Hungaroring set to return to the calendar for the first time since 1992.

Asked for his opinion about the track ahead of its second grand prix this weekend, Bagnaia offered an explanation about the lack of major changes to the track this year.

“They didn't change because it's a provisional track. We will move to another track next year,” the factory Ducati rider said. “So it was difficult to change the way they put down the layout.

“It's strange because the space here is a lot and they did a very unusual track. But it's what it is, so we will survive another season and maybe next year it will be better.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini led calls for changes to the Balaton Park after being involved in a frightening accident in the first chicane at the start of the 2025 race. The Italian revealed that the organisers have since expanded the run-off area at the corner where he crashed last year.

“I know the chicane can probably be problematic for us, but in any case we were talking in Mugello for the safety of the riders,” he said. 

“I hope to see something different starting from now because they told me there is a bit more gravel on the track, and it was also that for the [World] Superbike [Championship].

“I want to check but safety is always the priority in every condition for us. We need to talk a lot about that for the future because MotoGP is on a different motorbike compared to every motorbike.”

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