MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Race in
01 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Marquez won't change approach if brother gets HRC seat

shares
comments
Marquez won't change approach if brother gets HRC seat
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 10:15 AM

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he won’t change his approach should younger brother Alex become his Honda teammate in 2020, as has been strongly suggested.

Motorsport.com revealed on the Saturday of the Valencia Grand Prix that Honda was closing in on a deal that would bring ’19 Moto2 champion Alex Marquez to MotoGP next year in place of the retiring Jorge Lorenzo.

The younger Marquez was first touted as a candidate to replace Lorenzo on Thursday after Lorenzo’s announcement, but Marc said then – and reiterated in Saturday’s press conference – that he has nothing to do with Alex’s potential HRC future.

When asked about the possibility of being MotoGP teammates with his brother, Marc brushed off any suggestions that this would change his approach next year.

“I learned a lot from my brother, and one of the things is how to avoid pressure because always the comparison is there against a brother and the extra pressure is there,” Marquez said.

“But, in the end, I’m professional and I know that maybe my team-mate for next can be the Moto2 world champion – it doesn’t matter who that is.

“But I know there are other riders too [who could replace Lorenzo] and it’s not in my hands.

“Anyway, before it was [Dani] Pedrosa, then Lorenzo, and the future I don’t know.

“But my target will be to win the world championship and do my best on my side of the box – doesn’t matter who is my teammate.”

Marquez says his younger brother is “proud” to be considered for a MotoGP seat with Honda, but it will all depend on if he is willing to shoulder the “responsibility” being an HRC rider brings.

“Everybody knows the Honda maybe is the most difficult bike for [a rookie] in MotoGP,” Marquez said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was worried of Alex suffering the same struggles as Lorenzo should he join Honda.

“The movements [possible] are quite limited for Honda. But on the list is the [reigning] world champion of Moto2 and I know that he can be my teammate – it depends on Honda.

“And it also depends on if my brother takes the responsibility of this new project or not because some riders had the opportunity in the past to be HRC riders and they said ‘no’ because it’s a big responsibility and it’s a difficult bike.

“But it’s in Honda’s hands. He [Alex] is proud. I spoke with him and he is proud to be on the list already.”

Read Also:

Alex does have a contract to remain in Moto2 with Marc VDS for next year, having been linked to Pramac Ducati for 2021.

LCR stand-in Johann Zarco was one of the names who it was thought likely would replace Lorenzo, but has now been linked to a seat with Ducati at the Avintia squad.

However, he dismissed this idea when Motorsport.com asked about it on Saturday, and said he’d rather return to Moto2 than join what he believes is “not a top team”.

Zarco later acknowledged the potential to take the Marc VDS seat which could be vacated by Marquez.

Next article
Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up

Previous article

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Alex Marquez
Teams Team HRC
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Race Starts in
01 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
09:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari form dip "interesting" after pole run – Allison

2h
2
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton surprised by Red Bull's straightline speed

3
F3

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel

2h
4
MotoGP

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal

5
Formula 1

Sainz vows to take “maximum attack” approach in Brazil

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez won't change approach if brother gets HRC seat
MGP

Marquez won't change approach if brother gets HRC seat

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up

"Not happy" Rossi thwarted by "wrong" qualifying strategy
MGP

"Not happy" Rossi thwarted by "wrong" qualifying strategy

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move
MGP

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.