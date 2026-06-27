Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch GP after fracture

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch GP after fracture

How the Spa 24 Hours became a GT race in 2001

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
24h of Spa
How the Spa 24 Hours became a GT race in 2001

BMW M3 Touring 24H spotted at Spa with roof box

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa
BMW M3 Touring 24H spotted at Spa with roof box

Austin Green smashes through Sonoma barrier after scary brake failure

NASCAR O'Reilly
Sonoma
Austin Green smashes through Sonoma barrier after scary brake failure

FIA investigates after rock smashes rally car windscreen in Greece

WRC
Rally Greece
FIA investigates after rock smashes rally car windscreen in Greece

F1 Austrian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch
MotoGP Dutch GP

Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

Marini could now join Tech3 as Vinales' chances of retaining his seat vanish

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Luca Marini will bring his three-year spell at Honda to an end at the end of the current MotoGP season, and his next destination could possibly be Tech3 KTM, with which he is already in negotiations.

The first moves within the rider market became official this weekend following the signing of the commercial agreement between the championship, manufacturers and teams.

In Assen, where the Dutch Grand Prix is being held this weekend, talks between the riders who are still looking for a destination and the two teams that still have at least one seat available for next year, Tech3 and Trackhouse, have intensified. One of the most eye-catching discussions is being held between the representatives of Marini and the Tech3 team, now in the hands of a group of investors whose public face is former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner.

As Motorsport.com has learned, after three seasons at Honda, Marini will not remain with the factory HRC team next season and is negotiating his move to Tech3, KTM's satellite team. The management of the French outfit is interested in the Italian rider; however, there had been some reservations on the manufacturer's side.

This Friday, in Assen, Marini held a first meeting with KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer, after which the former motocross rider "was impressed" with the Italian, giving the green light to the negotiations.

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Vinales sees himself out

KTM has Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales under contract until the end of the year, with a clause allowing the manufacturer to renew them automatically and unilaterally until 30 June.

Neither the Austrian manufacturer nor Tech3 intends to exercise that contract extension. In this way, next Tuesday, Bastianini will be able to officially tie his future to Trackhouse, while Vinales will be left without a bike for next season, as he himself complained on Thursday, pointing the finger at the Mattighofen manufacturer.

Read Also:

As Motorsport has learned, Tech3 is also negotiating with young Australian Moto2 talent Senna Agius, who would take the team's other seat, which would automatically not only leave Vinales out, but also leave Brad Binder, who has been in KTM's orbit for the last 15 seasons, seven of them in MotoGP, without a place within the structure, as Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will make up the factory line-up for 2027.

Bulega very close to VR46

With Marini on the departure ramp towards Tech3, the doors of his brother Valentino Rossi's team, the VR46 Racing Team, are definitively opening for Nicolo Bulega, Ducati's factory rider in the World Superbike Championship. The clear leader of the production-based championship at the moment, Bulega is under contract with the Italian manufacturer to complete five tests this year with the 850cc MotoGP bike. In addition, the Italian wants to make the jump to the premier paddock and, finally, it seems Ducati will be able to accommodate him in the structure run by #46.

For the moment, the deal is not closed, as some important points of the agreement still have to be negotiated, such as which part of the salary and of the bike will be paid by the manufacturer, and which by the team.

Marini has given up using the 'wildcard' of returning to his brother's team, as he believes that move would work against him in terms of credibility. "Because of his quality and character, bringing him back would be very interesting for us, but he has decided to look for his future elsewhere and we have to respect that. We are talking with Bulega, he is an option, but not the only one," sources from the Tavullia-based team told Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch GP after fracture

Top Comments
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

Ducati signs Pedro Acosta alongside Marc Marquez in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Ducati signs Pedro Acosta alongside Marc Marquez in MotoGP

Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Luca Marini

Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

Luca Marini suggests new Safety Commission model amid poor rider turnout

MotoGP
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Luca Marini suggests new Safety Commission model amid poor rider turnout
More from
Tech 3

Maverick Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, only KTM will be to blame’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brno 2027 Tyre Test
Maverick Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, only KTM will be to blame’

KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation

Maverick Vinales on MotoGP future and injury recovery: “I don’t have to convince anyone”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Maverick Vinales on MotoGP future and injury recovery: “I don’t have to convince anyone”

Latest news

Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch GP after fracture

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch GP after fracture

How the Spa 24 Hours became a GT race in 2001

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
24h of Spa
How the Spa 24 Hours became a GT race in 2001

Feature

Discover prime content

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Richard Asher
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP
View more