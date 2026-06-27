Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch GP after fracture
Gresini down to one rider in Assen as injury rules out Aldeguer
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Fermin Aldeguer will sit out the remainder of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix after breaking his back in a crash on Friday.
The Spaniard was declared unfit by MotoGP’s doctor Angel Charte on Saturday morning ahead of the final practice of the weekend.
In a statement, Gresini said he “suffered a fracture to his T7 vertebra, which will be assessed over the next few days.”
Aldeguer was taken to hospital for check-ups after he suffered a heavy crash at Turn 11 at the beginning of main practice. No further information about his condition was provided on Friday evening, other than that the doctors would assess whether he is fit to ride before FP2.
Assen is the second race Aldeguer will miss this year, having already skipped the Thailand opener after breaking his left femur during pre-season training. Although he made a comeback at the second round in Brazil and finished on the podium in Barcelona, he had warned that he wouldn’t fully recover until the end of the season.
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Aldeguer’s team-mate Alex Marquez also crashed on Friday afternoon, with last year’s runner-up going down at the same corner and triggering a red flag with just three minutes left on the clock.
Marquez suffered “a contusion to his right shoulder and abrasions to his left arm” but escaped the incident without any fractures.
“Apart from the crash, it was a positive day. I was trying to push and I made a mistake with the bike that threw me into the air,” he said.
“Luckily I’m fine, just a few scratches but everything is okay. The collarbone is fine, now we’ll see how I feel tomorrow morning.”
His fitness was also due to be assessed by MotoGP on Saturday morning.
Photos from Dutch GP - Friday
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
Dutch GP - Friday, in photos
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