Lorenzo set to ride on final day of Sepang test

Team boss Lin Jarvis told motogp.com that the three-time premier-class champion is due to return to action after his outing on the M1 during the shakedown earlier this week.

"Basically we expect him to ride again tomorrow, that's our plan," said Jarvis. "Honestly Jorge's job here is no testing our bike for us, he's running our bike for him, to get him to up to speed, to get him feeling comfortable.

"It's been three years since Jorge rode a Yamaha, so we want him to get completely comfortable on our bike. His real testing work begins probably in April."

Lorenzo set the eighth-fastest time on the last day of the shakedown on Tuesday, completing 46 laps and ending up a little over a second off the pace of KTM's Pol Espargaro.