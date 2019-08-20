MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

shares
comments
Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 9:32 AM

Bradley Smith labelled Finland’s KymiRing as “very different to anything we’ve seen before”, as all six MotoGP manufacturers’ test riders sampled the track for the first time on Monday.

In preparation for Finland’s return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1982 next season, the official test riders from all six of the series’ manufacturers have been given two days to evaluate the still under-construction circuit.

Despite the wet weather, Smith (Aprilia), Jonas Folger (Yamaha), Sylvain Guintoli (Suzuki), Mika Kallio (KTM), Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) all took to the track during the seven-hour session.

Read Also:

Speaking in a press conference at the end of the day, Smith said the KymiRing is a departure from the rest of the venues on the current calendar and noted the “technical challenge” of the 4.6km, 18-turn layout.

“This is a different track, very different to anything we’ve seen before,” said the Aprilia tester. “[It’s] quite tight and twisty and a little bit slow in places, but we also have places like Silverstone where it’s flat out everywhere.

“Sometimes it’s good to have a complete different end of the spectrum. Also we have three different categories [MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3]. It’s not just for MotoGP and I think those smaller bikes will really fit this race track.

“There are a lot of off-camber corners here which makes it difficult for the riders, it’s a technical challenge.”

Jonas Folger, Yamaha Team

Jonas Folger, Yamaha Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Home rider Kallio was the first to take to the circuit on Monday, an experience he labelled as “cool”, but feels the circuit is too slow in some places and not "ideal" for a MotoGP bike.

"If I need to say something now, I believe there are some corners that we need to change," said Kallio.

"Basically we need to have some kind of gap between the corners. Now the bike is turning to the left or right all the time, and that's not ideal for MotoGP [bikes].

"So we need a little bit longer straights between the corners. That's my opinion."

Smith also called for some changes to be made to the camber of some corners for safety reasons, and thinks drainage needs to be improved.

Honda test rider Bradl was caught out by the conditions and took the honour of the first rider to crash at the KymiRing, when he touched a white line while braking for the penultimate corner early in the session.

The Finnish Grand Prix previously ran between 1962 and ’82 – though the premier class’s last visit was ’81 - at Tampere (’62, ’63) and the Imatra road circuit, which was revived in recent years and now hosts a round of the International Road Racing Championship.

Earlier on Monday, a press conference for Dorna, FIM and circuit officials was held, with Dorna Sporting Director Carlos Ezpeleta confirming next year’s Finnish Grand Prix will have a summer date as “there is no other option” – but could not reveal when specifically it will fall.

At the start of the month, Motorsport.com learned Finland will not be a replacement for a current round, with the calendar swelling to 20 events as a result.

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Next article
Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Previous article

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Next article

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
06:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
05:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
06:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
06:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
01:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
05:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.