Previous / Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP Next / Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled

MotoGP / News
MotoGP / News

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism

By:

Brad Binder has responded to a “sensitive” Valentino Rossi’s criticism of his aggressive riding in the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, with the KTM rider adamant he did nothing wrong.

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after aggressive riding criticism

Rossi took aim at Binder on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Doha GP, after the South African nudged the Petronas SRT rider slightly wide at Turn 1 late on in last week’s Qatar race.

Binder came in for criticism as Rossi talked about how some of the grid – including the KTM rider – don’t have the same level of “respect” on track as others do.

When asked by Motorsport.com for his response to this, Binder said: “I’ve had two moments with him. So, the one time in Austria [last year] we both went completely off the track, which is understandable.

“I think a second time it’s normal to get a bit upset. But, to be fair, I didn’t touch him at all and I think maybe he is a bit sensitive. But other than that I don’t think I did anything wrong. I went next to him, I started to brake, he released the brake and wanted to close the line.

“So, I released the brake too, end of story.”

Read Also:

KTM appeared more competitive on Friday in Qatar, with Miguel Oliveira just 0.030s outside of a Q2 place in 11th after Friday.

Binder could only manage 18th after encountering an issue with his rear tyres on his time attacks, but feels Friday of the Doha GP is the “first time we’ve really touched my problems”.

“Better in the way that I feel much better with stopping the bike on corner entry and the turning seems a bit better,” he said of his day. “So, it’s the first time I feel we’ve really touched my problems.

“Very not happy about the tyre in FP2, it didn’t work at all. It was like riding on ice and my other tyre had a jump in it. So very weird. It’s definitely a little bit more positive. I think the guys did a good job this week and I feel like my bike is working better and I have a lot more confidence with some of the changes that they’ve made.

“The really annoying thing was I felt like it was ready to do a good job, but we had two issues that were out of our control in the FP2 and I felt that really hurt me, or at least hurt my chance to try to get into the Q2.”

MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021

