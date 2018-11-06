Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati plans Lorenzo/Dovizioso meeting after Sepang spat

shares
comments
Ducati plans Lorenzo/Dovizioso meeting after Sepang spat
Oriol Puigdemont
By: Oriol Puigdemont
25m ago

After the feud that broke out between Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso in Malaysia, Ducati will hold a meeting with both of its factory MotoGP riders together in order to clear the air.

A war of words broke out between the Ducati teammates at Sepang when Dovizioso commented after qualifying on Lorenzo being forced to withdraw from a fourth consecutive race due to injury.

Dovizioso insinuated that Lorenzo regularly finds himself in these kinds of situations and that somehow Ducati allowed him to do it - prompting a furious response from the Spaniard on Twitter.

From the editor, also read:

After finishing the race sixth, Dovizioso played down the squabble, saying only that Lorenzo attached too much importance to his words and understood them wrongly.

Asked about the situation, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti admitted to Motorsport.com that the Bologna marque has already planned to sit its two riders on Tuesday in Milan to make it clear what its priorities are.

Ciabatti said: “It is clear that the interests of Ducati come before personal problems between riders.

"On Tuesday we will be together in Milan, for the EICMA [motorcycle show] and we have in mind to spend half an hour to sit and talk to Jorge and Andrea.

"We want to avoid similar things to what happened last weekend.

"I understand that these kinds of situations can happen. Sometimes riders get nervous during a Grand Prix weekend and on a rainy day, with tricky conditions, sometimes they say things they shouldn’t have said."

Dealing with this kind of situation is not new for Ciabatti, who had to intervene when relations soured between Dovizioso and then-teammate Andrea Iannone in 2016.

That was after Iannone took out Dovizioso while the pair were fighting for second on the final lap in Argentina.

“There are moments in which you have to say ‘stop’," Ciabatti added. "Ducati is more important than its riders’ egos, and I think they [Lorenzo and Dovizioso] are both clever enough people to understand that."

Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team, Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team, Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Zarco admits Marquez crash crossed his mind at Sepang

Previous article

Zarco admits Marquez crash crossed his mind at Sepang
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ducati plans Lorenzo/Dovizioso meeting after Sepang spat
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati plans Lorenzo/Dovizioso meeting after Sepang spat

25m ago
How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule Article
Supercars

How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule

Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene Article
Formula 1

Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Nov 3, 2018
Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit

Nov 1, 2018

Shop Our Store
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati plans Lorenzo/Dovizioso meeting after Sepang spat
MotoGP

Ducati plans Lorenzo/Dovizioso meeting after Sepang spat

Zarco admits Marquez crash crossed his mind at Sepang
MotoGP

Zarco admits Marquez crash crossed his mind at Sepang

Vinales: Matching Rossi's Sepang pace was
MotoGP

Vinales: Matching Rossi's Sepang pace was "impossible"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.