Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati appeal verdict to be revealed next week

shares
comments
Ducati appeal verdict to be revealed next week
By:
29m ago

The outcome of the appeal against the legality of Ducati's controversial MotoGP winglet will not be known until next week.

The hearing took place on Friday at the FIM's headquarters in Mies, Switzerland, with proceedings commencing at 11am and wrapping up shortly before 6pm.

A verdict on whether Andrea Dovizioso will keep his Qatar Grand Prix victory is likely to emerge next Monday or Tuesday, prior to the start of track action in Argentina.

The Court of Appeals, made up of Anand Sashidharan (India), Lars Nilsson (Sweden) and Sakari Vuorensola (Finland), heard arguments from Ducati, which used the winglet in Qatar after gaining the approval of MotoGP technical director Danny Aldridge, and the four manufacturers that lodged the protest at the Losail circuit: Honda, Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM.

Ducati was represented by both general manager Gigi Dall'Igna and technical coordinator Fabiano Sterlacchini, who had originally made the team's case in front of the Qatar stewards.

Alberto Puig (Honda), Davide Brivio (Suzuki), Massimo Rivola (Aprilia) and Mike Leitner (KTM) represented the manufacturers who together made up the prosecution. Honda and KTM each had a lawyer present, while Aprilia and Suzuki shared one.

Aldridge himself was also understood to be present via Skype link-up.

While the final outcome of the case remains uncertain, the feeling among those present is that Aldridge's clarification - circulated among all teams on March 2, after the end of pre-season testing - makes it difficult to prove Ducati's winglet goes against the regulations.

It remains likely however that the regulations will be altered in the near future to limit or eradicate this kind of aerodynamic development.

Rivola said this week that the goal of the appeal was not to strip Dovizioso of his Qatar win, merely to establish the legality of the winglet and a new regulation to govern this area.

However, the fact the device was permitted on the basis of cooling the rear tyre could open the door for similar pieces to be deemed legal, even if they also generate downforce, which is theoretically prohibited by the rules as they are currently written.

Next article
Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers

Previous article

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Sainz: Renault has engine it needed two years ago
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Renault has engine it needed two years ago

4h ago
Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers Article
Formula 1

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers

Article
Formula 1

"Extremely peaky" F1 cars will spice up 2019 - Renault

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati appeal verdict to be revealed next week
MotoGP

Ducati appeal verdict to be revealed next week

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers
Formula 1

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers

Aprilia: Dovizioso shouldn't lose Qatar win in appeal
MotoGP

Aprilia: Dovizioso shouldn't lose Qatar win in appeal

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.