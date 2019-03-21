Aprilia: Dovizioso shouldn't lose Qatar win in appeal

Ducati will argue its controversial appendage should be allowed to remain on its bikes in front of the FIM Court of Appeals on Friday.

Rivola will join representatives from Honda, Suzuki and KTM in making the case for it to be banned on the grounds that it provides an aerodynamic benefit.

But despite being one of the driving forces behind the initial protest against Ducati in Qatar, Rivola believes that the appeals court should not seek to overturn Dovizioso's victory.

"There must be no retroactive [change to the] result, Dovizioso should keep his Qatar victory and from the Argentine GP the Ducati must run without this device on its bike," Rivola told Motosprint.

"Spare the win, and then start to discuss a new rule on this subject."

Central to Ducati's case is the fact that MotoGP technical director Danny Aldridge gave approval to the Italian manufacturer to use the winglet in Qatar for the purpose of cooling the rear tyre.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall'Igna warned that a lack of respect for the rulings handed down by Aldridge could establish a dangerous precedent.