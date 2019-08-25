MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash

shares
comments
Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 1:06 PM

Andrea Dovizioso has been airlifted to the Coventry hospital after a huge crash at the start of MotoGP's British Grand Prix, in which the Italian was briefly knocked unconscious and also had temporary memory loss.

Dovizioso was unable to avoid the highsiding Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo through Copse at the start of the British GP, and his Ducati ramped off the crashed M1 bike.

Dovizioso's Desmosedici caught on fire, while the Italian had to be taken away from the site of the crash on a stretcher - although he was later seen standing on his feet to the side of the circuit.

However, Dovizioso reported a lot of pain in his hip and suffered brief memory loss after the crash, as reported by Ducati sporting chief Davide Tardozzi and MotoGP doctor Angel Charte on Sky Italy.

The Italian rider had gone to the track's medical centre and was then taken to the Coventry hospital for precautionary checks.

It is the second time Dovizioso was an innocent bystander of a big crash this year as he was taken out by Jorge Lorenzo in Barcelona.

His deficit in the championship to Marc Marquez is now up to 78 points as the Honda rider finished the British Grand Prix second to Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Next article
Silverstone MotoGP: Rins beats Marquez with last-turn pass

Previous article

Silverstone MotoGP: Rins beats Marquez with last-turn pass
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author David Gruz

Trending

1
MotoGP

Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash

45m
2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Rins beats Marquez with last-turn pass

1h
3
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash
MGP

Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash

Silverstone MotoGP: Rins beats Marquez with last-turn pass
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Rins beats Marquez with last-turn pass

Silverstone MotoGP - the race as it happened
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP - the race as it happened

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
MGP

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.