Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash

Dovizioso was unable to avoid the highsiding Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo through Copse at the start of the British GP, and his Ducati ramped off the crashed M1 bike.

Dovizioso's Desmosedici caught on fire, while the Italian had to be taken away from the site of the crash on a stretcher - although he was later seen standing on his feet to the side of the circuit.

However, Dovizioso reported a lot of pain in his hip and suffered brief memory loss after the crash, as reported by Ducati sporting chief Davide Tardozzi and MotoGP doctor Angel Charte on Sky Italy.

The Italian rider had gone to the track's medical centre and was then taken to the Coventry hospital for precautionary checks.

It is the second time Dovizioso was an innocent bystander of a big crash this year as he was taken out by Jorge Lorenzo in Barcelona.

His deficit in the championship to Marc Marquez is now up to 78 points as the Honda rider finished the British Grand Prix second to Suzuki's Alex Rins.