Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso was relaxed by Ducati winglet ban prospect

shares
comments
Dovizioso was relaxed by Ducati winglet ban prospect
By:
28m ago

Andrea Dovizioso says he was relaxed about the prospect of Ducati’s controversial winglet being banned after his victory in MotoGP’s Qatar curtain-raiser.

The Italian rider’s victory was declared final earlier this week as the FIM rejected the appeal lodged by Honda, Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM after their initial protest against the Ducati appendage was thrown out by the Qatar stewards.

But Dovizioso says the winglet – officially in place for rear tyre cooling, although Ducati’s rivals are adamant it creates downforce – did not have a material impact on his success.

“I wasn’t worried about the points,” said Dovizioso. “In the worst case, they didn’t give us the possibility to use the piece in future.

“About that, I wasn’t too worried, because we [only] put that piece [on the bike] in warm-up. Also we don’t have a lot of data about that piece.

“When you do something [like that], it’s because there is something interesting, but we didn’t have a lot of data about that.”

Marc Marquez, Alex Rins and Valentino Rossi were all asked if they expected their respective manufacturers to follow suit and adopt a winglet of their own.

Marquez said he expects every manufacturer to trial a version, but doubted its effect on the performance of the Ducati in Qatar.

“For sure [Honda] are trying to analyse,” he said. “They are trying to understand which is the function specifically [of the winglet] and where you can improve with that.

“I’m sure all the manufacturers will try. But I think it’s not giving a lot of tenths, this spoiler.”

Suzuki rider Rins added: “For sure, when one bike has a different thing, all the manufacturers are trying to do the same.

“I finished fourth in Qatar, I raced with Dovizioso, who had this spoiler. I didn’t feel a lot of difference, only on the straight, but maybe this is for another reason.”

Rossi said it would be “clever” to try to emulate Ducati but added he was unaware of any specific Yamaha plans to do so.

Ducati’s device was in part inspired by a similar device used by Yamaha in last year’s wet Valencia finale, albeit to disperse water, rather than to create downforce.

Maverick Vinales said this part would have to be redesigned for it to have a similar effect to the Ducati winglet when asked about the possibility by Motorsport.com.

“What we have is for the rain, when there is a lot of water on the track to [disperse] the water before it arrives to the tyre, to not make this aquaplaning,” he said.

“I don't think in [the] dry it can make something [positive]. Last year we had something but not like Ducati, just to refresh the tyre, but it didn't make a lot of difference.”

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Vinales to rehearse overtaking rivals in Argentina practice

Previous article

Vinales to rehearse overtaking rivals in Argentina practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton disputes floor damage explanation
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton disputes floor damage explanation

1h ago
Alonso to test 2019 McLaren in Bahrain Article
Formula 1

Alonso to test 2019 McLaren in Bahrain

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge Article
Formula 1

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Dovizioso was relaxed by Ducati winglet ban prospect
MotoGP

Dovizioso was relaxed by Ducati winglet ban prospect

Vinales to rehearse overtaking rivals in Argentina practice
MotoGP

Vinales to rehearse overtaking rivals in Argentina practice

Aprilia wants to fight for podium in
MotoGP

Aprilia wants to fight for podium in "most races" in 2020

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.