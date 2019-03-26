FIM rules Ducati winglet legal after Qatar protest

Following a protest lodged by Honda, Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM in the wake of Dovizioso's victory earlier this month, the FIM Court of Appeals hearing took place on Friday at the governing body's headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

The four teams that filed the complaint believed that the device, which was also used by Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller in Qatar, provided an aerodynamic benefit - a claim rejected by Ducati, who insisted its purpose is to cool the rear tyre.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the FIM declared that the device is legal and that its use cannot be protested in subsequent races.

The statement read: "Following a hearing in Mies on Friday 22 March, the MotoGP Court of Appeal handed down its decision today 26 March and the parties (the four appellants, Ducati and the FIM) have been duly notified. On these grounds, the MotoGP Court of Appeal rules that:

"The appeals filed by Team Aprilia, Team Suzuki, Team Honda and Team KTM are admissible.

"The provisional race results are confirmed and are declared as final.

"The request to declare the Device illegal and ban its use in future races is rejected."

The statement added that the four protesting teams now have five days to file an appeal against the FIM's verdict to the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS).