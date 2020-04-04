MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dorna would be “delighted” with 10-race MotoGP season

shares
comments
Dorna would be “delighted” with 10-race MotoGP season
By:
Co-author: Carlos Guil Iglesias
Apr 4, 2020, 12:36 PM

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta admits he’d be “delighted” if MotoGP could run a 10-round 2020 season once the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

The current MotoGP campaign is on indefinite hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first six races of the current calendar either cancelled or postponed, with May’s Italian GP and the following Catalunya race at the start of June highly likely to follow suit.

Since the postponement of the Jerez and Le Mans races in the last week, Dorna and governing body the FIM have stopped issuing updated calendars. 

Contractually, there has to be 13 races in a season for it to be deemed a championship – though Ezpeleta points out that this is under “normal conditions”.

As the current coronavirus situation is unprecedented, this stipulation is now null.

“The contract says that we have to do a minimum of 13 races under normal conditions, and that is not the case,” Ezpeleta told Spanish outlet La Razon.

“According to the FIM, we will do what we can and when we can.

“What’s more, if we could have a championship of 10 [races] I would be delighted with the races.

“We are going to try to run more, but we were able to do 10 under these circumstances, it would mean that humanity is already well, which is the most important thing. 

“The races are now in the background.”

Read Also:

With the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases worldwide breaching the one million mark in recent days, and the death toll exceeding 50,000 as many places get set to enter the peak period of the virus, more major sporting events have been canned. 

Ezpeleta admits MotoGP will have to contemplate the fact its 2020 season could be cancelled altogether, but stresses there is “still time” to fit in races. 

“In the worst of our dreams, we [have] thought [total cancellation is possible],” he added.

“It would have to be contemplated, but there is still time. 

“Of course, it could be that it didn’t run and I hope not – not for the races – but for humanity [as it means the virus situation has worsened].” 

Dorna and the FIM have previously mooted the idea of two-race weekends and running the season into January if needs be. 

However, Ezpeleta has appeared to have backtracked on this stance in recent weeks. 

Last week, Dorna also announced a financial aid package for all independent MotoGP teams, as well as the squads in Moto2 and Moto3 for the next three months in a bid to keep them afloat. 

Next article
Gibernau: Jerez ’05 Rossi clash set bad precedent in MotoGP

Previous article

Gibernau: Jerez ’05 Rossi clash set bad precedent in MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

28 May - 31 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Banned: Why F1 moved to outlaw crazy X-wings

2
Formula 1

Ten Formula 1 books to read during lockdown

2h
3
MotoGP

Gibernau: Jerez ’05 Rossi clash set bad precedent in MotoGP

3h
4
Formula 1

The fascinating story of McLaren's most iconic F1 car

5
Formula 1

Can Formula 1 survive a 2020 financial meltdown?

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Dorna would be “delighted” with 10-race MotoGP season
MGP

Dorna would be “delighted” with 10-race MotoGP season

Gibernau: Jerez ’05 Rossi clash set bad precedent in MotoGP
MGP

Gibernau: Jerez ’05 Rossi clash set bad precedent in MotoGP

Lorenzo wouldn't be “short of offers” for MotoGP comeback 
MGP

Lorenzo wouldn't be “short of offers” for MotoGP comeback 

How Tata Communications is revolutionising live sport
Misc

How Tata Communications is revolutionising live sport

Dovizioso shocked by four-year Marquez Honda deal
MGP

Dovizioso shocked by four-year Marquez Honda deal

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.