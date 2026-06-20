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Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

Rookie Moreira has become Honda's most consistent rider in recent weekends, outperforming his more experienced team-mates

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Marini and Moreira

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

LCR's Diogo Moreira says it is Luca Marini's problem that the Italian doesn't look into his data to improve his performances in MotoGP.

Moreira has impressed over the last three weekends aboard the satellite Honda, showing a visible improvement in both single-lap and race trim.

At Mugello, the Brazilian finished 10th ahead of factory riders Joan Mir (15th) and Marini (19th) before outperforming the duo again at Balaton Park (eighth compared to 13th and 16th). 

On Friday at Brno, Moreira secured a direct entry into Q2 and eventually qualified sixth, with Mir ending up 12th and Marini just behind in 13th.

Even in last month's Barcelona round, he was faster than Marini on Friday, although neither rider progressed directly into Q2.

These statistics are not insignificant, since Friday is the first day the riders get on the bike and Moreira's lack of experience should penalise him more than help him. In addition, he crashed in FP1 at Brno and missed out on crucial mileage ahead of main practice.

Marini does not pay attention to Moreira

At the end of Friday, Motorsport asked Marini what he thought of the step forward the rookie had made, and in what areas he felt he had improved to make that leap.

Marini’s response was somewhat dismissive. "No idea, I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t pay attention to him," he said, despite having access to data of all Honda riders.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

When Marini's comments were put to Moreira, he said: "I do look at his data, and Joan Mir’s as well.

"There is always something you can learn and improve; sometimes one rider does a corner better, and other times the other one does. I do compare data with everyone, it's important. The fact that he doesn't look at my data is his problem," added the Sao Paulo native.

When asked where he placed his improvement on Fridays that had led to three consecutive direct entries into Q2, Moreira added: "The key is to stay calm, to work as we should.

"It's true that there will be weekends when we are outside Q2. Right now, we are in a good moment, but there will come a grand prix in which I will be outside and start 18th.

"But that's normal, we are rookies. I think we are doing better than expected. So we have to stay calm and keep working," concluded Honda's new 'wonderkid', who could replace Marini at the factory team next year.

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