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MotoGP Czech GP

MotoGP Czech GP: Ai Ogura scorches to first pole position

The Trackhouse Aprilia man decimated MotoGP's best in qualifying at Brno

Richard Asher
Edited:
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Ai Ogura scored a sensational pole position in qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday, proving that the speed he had shown earlier in the weekend was real.

It was not only the Japanese rider's first pole position, but his first front-row start of any description. Known for racing through the pack after disappointing qualifying sessions, Ogura is now set up as a clear favourite for the race.

The Trackhouse Aprilia man will share the front row with the Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) and Francesco Bagnaia, but he had a significant advantage of over two-tenths of a second over the Italians. 

With the mercury reaching almost 30 degrees by the end of the session, it was difficult to get a second lap out of the tyres on any given run. Points leader Marco Bezzecchi managed it at the end, however, edging up to a respectable fourth place on the factory Aprilia. 

He'll start next to Marc Marquez, whose session didn't go entirely to plan. His initial run was cancelled due to a track limits warning, and then he was beaten fair and square by team-mate Bagnaia in the decisive second run.

Diogo Moreira continued to impress aboard the LCR Honda. He led Q2 after the first set of runs, but couldn't improve on his second foray from the pits. Nevertheless, he will line up an impressive sixth next to Marquez.

Raul Fernandez, whose fitness may be a question mark for the races after an appendicitis episode earlier in the week, leads the third row ahead of Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (VR46). 

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Jorge Martin (Aprilia) continued to struggle for pace compared to the top runners, and will start 10th alongside Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and Joan Mir (Honda). 

Earlier, Martin breezed through Q1 with an initial lap that was good enough to see him defeat Morbidelli by two-tenths of a second. None of the top four improved their times on their second runs, making it an unremarkable session.

Maverick Vinales was the first to miss out on Q2 and will line up 13th aboard the Tech3 as his future at the French KTM satellite team remains a hot topic. 

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He'll start next to Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), who is not at full form or fitness on his return to race action following his big crash at Barcelona just over a month ago.

Fabio Quartararo will complete the fifth row, the fastest of the struggling Yamaha pack.

Q1

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 6

1'51.819

   173.948 324
2 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 6

+0.201

1'52.020

 0.201 173.636 323
3 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 6

+0.234

1'52.053

 0.033 173.585 321
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 6

+0.267

1'52.086

 0.033 173.534 326
5 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 7

+0.366

1'52.185

 0.099 173.381 317
6 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 7

+0.444

1'52.263

 0.078 173.261 323
7 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 6

+0.538

1'52.357

 0.094 173.116 327
8 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 6

+0.601

1'52.420

 0.063 173.019 321
9 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 6

+0.687

1'52.506

 0.086 172.886 322
10 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 6

+0.737

1'52.556

 0.050 172.809 325
11 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 6

+0.807

1'52.626

 0.070 172.702 321
12 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 6

+1.780

1'53.599

 0.973 171.223 322
View full results

Q2

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 7

1'51.139

   175.013  
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 7

+0.211

1'51.350

 0.211 174.681  
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 7

+0.244

1'51.383

 0.033 174.629  
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 7

+0.289

1'51.428

 0.045 174.559  
5 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 7

+0.297

1'51.436

 0.008 174.546  
6 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 6

+0.552

1'51.691

 0.255 174.148  
7 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 7

+0.633

1'51.772

 0.081 174.022  
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 7

+0.682

1'51.821

 0.049 173.945  
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 4

+0.712

1'51.851

 0.030 173.899  
10 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 7

+0.770

1'51.909

 0.058 173.809  
11 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 7

+0.905

1'52.044

 0.135 173.599  
12 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 6

+0.945

1'52.084

 0.040 173.537  
View full results

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