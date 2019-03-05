Petrucci aiming to "surprise everybody" in Qatar

Petrucci, who has replaced Jorge Lorenzo in the works Ducati line-up this season, will head to Qatar as one of only two riders to have completed a full race simulation in the final pre-season test at the Losail track.

While teammate Andrea Dovizioso was cautious about Ducati's prospects of victory after what he dubbed a "strange test", Petrucci was considerably more upbeat in his assessment.

The Italian said he hopes that knowing what to expect over a full 22-lap race distance can give him an edge over his rivals come Sunday.

"I was near the front in all the tests," said Petrucci. "Maybe I was not always first, but I was twice in 10 days [once in Jerez last November and once in Sepang].

"This was my target, I had to work on several things both on and off the track. Andrea has given me a big hand and now is the time to start thinking about racing.

"[Maverick] Vinales and [Alex] Rins are very fast. Then there is [Marc] Marquez, there is [Valentino] Rossi, but I hope that the surprise for everybody will be Danilo.

"I am the only one who did a [full] race simulation, I discovered a bit the cards I have, and I'm ready to play them. I have to fight for the podium."

Read Also: What we learned from Qatar MotoGP testing

Petrucci goes into the 2019 campaign knowing he must earn an extension to his one-year factory Ducati deal, and faces competition from Pramac duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia to keep his ride in 2020.

"I was in the lead [on the final day of testing] when I used my first tyre, but I have to be there at the front if I want to stay here for the next years," Petrucci added.

"This has to be my level, but I must also do more, because this year our rivals are very strong: the Yamahas, the Hondas, and also Suzuki.

"There will be at least 10 riders able to fight for the podium."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont