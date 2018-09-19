Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow needs "full support" to aid Marquez's Ducati battle

shares
comments
Crutchlow needs
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Sep 19, 2018, 12:17 PM

Cal Crutchlow says he needs Honda's “full support” to take points off the factory Ducatis and aid Marc Marquez's MotoGP title campaign.

Marquez is 67 points clear of his nearest rival, Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, while Honda also leads the way – albeit by a considerably smaller margin – in the teams' and manufacturers' standings.

However, Ducati has been in ascendancy lately, winning three races on the trot, with Marquez admitting the Ducati GP18 is now likely the best bike on the grid.

Some of the tracks coming up – like Aragon and Phillip Island – may suit Honda more than Ducati, and LCR privateer Crutchlow, who has been closer to Marquez this season than the reigning champion's factory teammate Dani Pedrosa, says Honda could benefit from giving him “full support” in the 2018 season's run-in.

Speaking about his aims for the rest of the campaign, Crutchlow said: “I'm not necessarily targeting a win. I think that we have to take advantage of the situation at some circuits, and I think there's a lot to be played out between the three of them [Marquez, Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo] as well.

“But Honda now need to give me the full support, because I can take points off them at some races, that's sure.”

Crutchlow signed an improved new Honda deal earlier this year, which should provide him “more support” from the factory in 2019 – but says he doesn't expect major changes before then.

“This year our bike is our bike, it doesn't change week in and week out, but they [Honda] are doing a good job, they're trying their best for me, and I appreciate that.

“But now we need to really work. If they want me to take points off them, if Marc doesn't have a great race and stuff like that, we need to be on the best equipment they've got.”

After scoring a podium at Misano, Crutchlow sits sixth in the current riders' standings - one place lower than what he had achieved in his best MotoGP season yet, the 2013 campaign with Tech 3 Yamaha.

The Briton says he is not content to finish as the top independent rider this year and instead targets a top-five spot, which would realistically come at the expense of one of the Ducati or Yamaha works riders.

“I want to be in the top five in the championship and that's the aim, but my aim is also to do a good job, to finish the races but also to fight when I can fight.

“I know the races that I plan to attack, I have to go for it in those races.”

Additional reporting by Lena Buffa

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next MotoGP article
Aprilia "can only improve" after "destroying" 2017 strengths

Previous article

Aprilia "can only improve" after "destroying" 2017 strengths

Next article

KTM retains Kallio as test rider for 2019

KTM retains Kallio as test rider for 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team , Team LCR
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

Shop Our Store
Cal Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow

Shop Now
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.