MotoGP / Czech GP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP1, Oliveira stars

Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP1, Oliveira stars
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 8:53 AM

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso topped the opening MotoGP practice session at Brno, but Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira all finished less than a tenth of a second behind.

Marquez was the leader for nearly all the session, the Honda rider and championship leader having set a time of 1m56.948 early on.

The rest of the field could close the gap only in the last couple of minutes, with Yamaha's Vinales falling just half a second short.

Dovizioso then took the lead in the final minute of the session with a 1m56.919s, beating Marquez by just 0.029s.

Vinales was a close third while Tech 3 KTM rider Oliveira grabbed an impressive fourth, just 0.099s slower than Dovizioso.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli also impressed in fifth, although he was nearly half a second off the pace.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was second for most of the session but didn't improve in the latter stages and dropped to sixth, followed by Oliveira's Tech 3 teammate Hafizh Syahrin.

The top 10 was completed by Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha), Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).

Francesco Bagnaia was the only rider to crash at Turn 13, the Pramac rider ending up 12th, ahead of Danilo Petrucci on the second works Ducati.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas) was a lowly 18th while Jorge Lorenzo's replacement at Honda, Stefan Bradl, and Johann Zarco (KTM) rounded out the order in 22nd and 23rd.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'56.919  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'56.948 0.029
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'56.982 0.063
4 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'57.018 0.099
5 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 1'57.371 0.452
6 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'57.385 0.466
7 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'57.726 0.807
8 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'57.763 0.844
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'57.809 0.890
10 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'57.827 0.908
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'57.834 0.915
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'57.950 1.031
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'57.961 1.042
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'58.029 1.110
15 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'58.033 1.114
16 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'58.052 1.133
17 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'58.101 1.182
18 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'58.246 1.327
19 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'58.287 1.368
20 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'58.371 1.452
21 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'58.500 1.581
22 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'58.968 2.049
23 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'59.028 2.109
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author David Gruz

