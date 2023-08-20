RNF unveils Barbie-inspired livery for MotoGP Austrian GP
RNF Aprilia has unveiled a special one-off livery for Sunday’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix inspired by Barbie.
This weekend’s 10th round of the 2023 season at the Red Bull Ring is sponsored by CryptoDATA, which is RNF’s title partner and part-owner.
As a result, RNF is running a striking one-off light blue and pink livery for the RS-GPs of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
The livery, according to the team’s social media channels, is inspired by Barbie – with the new film recently smashing box office records and grossing over a worldwide total of $1.2 billion.
The RNF team became an Aprilia satellite partner for the 2023 season after its former parent manufacturer Yamaha wouldn’t commit to a multi-year deal.
RNF, previously the Petronas Sepang Racing Team before it withdrew from grand prix racing at the end of 2021, endured a largely difficult first year in MotoGP last season with Yamaha.
The switch to Aprilia machinery has provided a major boost for the squad, with Miguel Oliveira narrowly missing a podium at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago in fourth.
Oliveira has qualified eighth at the Red Bull Ring for Sunday’s grand prix, though was unable to mount any kind of charge in Saturday’s sprint.
RNF MotoGP Racing livery unveil
Photo by: RNF Racing
The Portuguese rider was caught up in the Turn 1 chaos instigated by Pramac’s Jorge Martin on Saturday, which involved Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini, Oliveira, Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.
Oliveira was one of three riders to go down in this incident and was unable to rejoin the race.
Martin felt he was not to blame for this incident but was eventually handed a long lap penalty for Sunday’s grand prix by the FIM stewards.
The Pramac Ducati rider suffered a crash in this morning’s warm-up session while practising the long lap penalty loop.
Martin tucked the front end as he hit a bump on the exit of the long lap loop and slid across track at Turn 1 – fortunately clearing out of the way of oncoming traffic.
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia will go from pole again on Sunday and will be looking to complete his third sprint/grand prix double of the 2023 season after dominating Saturday’s half-distance contest.
Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements
Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory bike offer
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Crutchlow: Topping Malaysia MotoGP FP2 “a reward” for RNF’s difficult year
Crutchlow: Topping Malaysia MotoGP FP2 “a reward” for RNF’s difficult year Crutchlow: Topping Malaysia MotoGP FP2 “a reward” for RNF’s difficult year
Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
Latest news
Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache
F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache
Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”
Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke” Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”
Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag
Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.