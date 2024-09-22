Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"
Bastianini says his race-winning pass at Misano was completely fair, even if it has garnered contrasting opinion
Enea Bastianini has defended the controversial overtake over Jorge Martin that secured him victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, saying he didn’t go over the limit.
Factory Ducati rider Bastianini had been piling a lot of pressure on long-time leader Martin over the closing stages of the Misano race and finally launched an attack on him into Turn 4 on the final lap.
Going into the tight right-hander, Bastianini sent his Ducati up the inside of the championship leader, causing the two riders to make contact and Martin to run off the track.
The Pramac rider was visibly frustrated at his rival's overtaking manoeuvre, which he felt was unfair, while Gresini’s Marc Marquez also reckoned the Italian should have been penalised for going beyond the white line at the exit of the corner.
However, Bastianini doesn’t see anything wrong with the pass that was ultimately not investigated by the stewards, saying he had to go for the move when a race win was on the cards.
“Jorge was certainly not happy, but he closed the gap a lot when I overtook him. It was a bit on the limit, but it was a good overtake,” he said.
“When you have the chance to win the race, you have to do it. Yes, it has been a bit on the limit, but it was the only choice.
“I saw the only chance to attack him in the last lap in Turn 4, and he tried to close the line. I was a bit on the limit with the front, then closed the corner and I won the race.”
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin had overtaken polesitter and Bastianini’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia for the lead on lap 4 of 27, before building a small buffer on him.
Bastianini then dispatched Bagnaia to move up to second and started hunting down Martin, who made no major errors at the front save for a small moment on lap 27.
Bastianini said his Pramac rival was so strong in the second half of the lap that he was left with no choice but to make a block pass under braking for Turn 4.
“Jorge was incredible from the first lap, he pushed a lot. In the half part of the race he pulled some distance from me, but after two, three laps I again closed the gap," he said.
“[It was] probably the only opportunity for me because in sector 3 from the exit of turn 10, he was the strongest.
“I don't know why but at the end of the long straight [between turns 6 and 8] I was always with 0.2s, 0.3s [deficit]. It was the only opportunity to try to win the race.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass
Martin: Bastianini’s Misano move “bit too much”, he “pushed me off”
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments