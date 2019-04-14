Sign in
MotoGP / Americas GP / Practice report

Austin MotoGP: Marquez fastest in warm-up, Dovizioso second

By:
42m ago

Marc Marquez continued his domination at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas by topping the warm-up for today’s MotoGP race, as Andrea Dovizioso – who starts 13th – was boosted by setting the second fastest time.

The 20-minute session was held in cold, dry conditions and featured a lot less wind than riders experienced in qualifying on Saturday.

Jack Miller set the early pace on 2m06.432s, but suffered a massive early wobble on the back straight, similar to Marquez on Saturday, and then almost dropped his Pramac Ducati at the fast Turn 10, using his knee to regain control.

Miller (using the soft front and rear tyre) then went even faster, working down to a 2m05.610s before Marquez (using a soft front and medium rear) claimed the top spot with 2m05.560s. Miller responded with 2m04.932s, which Marquez couldn’t match at that point.

But Marquez soon hit his customary top spot in the closing minutes, lowering the bar to 2m04.573s.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales, using the soft front and rear, rose to third with a lap of 2m05.207s, before Dovizioso topped him – by following Vinales around – with a 2m05.044s.

Dovizioso grabbed second on his final lap, a 2m04.766s, while Vinales improved to 2m04.973s, just 0.041s slower than third-placed Miller.

Cal Crutchlow was fifth fastest on his LCR Honda, ahead of the Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and the Suzukis of Alex Rins and Joan Mir rounded out the top 10.

Marquez had one scare in the session, when he ran deep at Turn 12 and just missed Hafizh Syahrin's Tech 3 KTM and Karel Abraham's Avintia Ducati.

Session results:​

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 SpainMarc Marquez Honda 2'04.573  
2 4 ItalyAndrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'04.766 0.193
3 43 AustraliaJack Miller Ducati 2'04.932 0.359
4 12 SpainMaverick Viñales Yamaha 2'04.973 0.400
5 35 United KingdomCal Crutchlow Honda 2'05.143 0.570
6 46 ItalyValentino Rossi Yamaha 2'05.428 0.855
7 21 ItalyFranco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'05.667 1.094
8 9 ItalyDanilo Petrucci Ducati 2'05.752 1.179
9 42 SpainAlex Rins Suzuki 2'05.853 1.280
10 36 SpainJoan Mir Suzuki 2'06.012 1.439
11 30 JapanTakaaki Nakagami Honda 2'06.063 1.490
12 20 FranceFabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'06.068 1.495
13 41 SpainAleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'06.209 1.636
14 44 SpainPol Espargaro KTM 2'06.348 1.775
15 99 SpainJorge Lorenzo Honda 2'06.629 2.056
16 63 ItalyFrancesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'07.080 2.507
17 53 SpainTito Rabat Ducati 2'07.487 2.914
18 29 ItalyAndrea Iannone Aprilia 2'07.512 2.939
19 5 FranceJohann Zarco KTM 2'07.598 3.025
20 17 Czech RepublicKarel Abraham Ducati 2'07.608 3.035
21 88 PortugalMiguel Oliveira KTM 2'07.624 3.051
22 55 MalaysiaHafizh Syahrin KTM 2'07.871 3.298
Marquez “felt” shoulder injury in wild shaking moments

Marquez “felt” shoulder injury in wild shaking moments
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Americas GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Jack Miller , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
