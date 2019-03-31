Sign in
MotoGP / Argentinian GP / Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up
By:
50m ago

Argentina Grand Prix polesitter Marc Marquez remained the rider to beat in morning warm-up, finishing a little over a tenth of a second clear of Maverick Vinales.

Vinales, who qualified second behind Marquez on Saturday, seized the early initiative on a cool but dry Sunday morning at Termas de Rio Hondo, becoming the first rider to dip into the 1m39s.

His reign at the head of the order was short-lived, however, as Marquez moved ahead with a 1m39.334s lap, before inching further clear with a 1m39.268s and then a 1m39.187s.

The Honda rider ended the session with a 1m39.096s, 0.126s up on Yamaha man Vinales' best time.

More from Termas:

Andrea Dovizioso ensured the top three order was identical to qualifying with a time 0.242s slower on the best of the Ducatis.

After a poor Saturday, Alex Rins made it four different manufacturers in the top four on his Suzuki, ahead of top satellite rider Franco Morbidelli on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Next up were Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) and Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati).

Miguel Oliveira was an impressive ninth-fastest on the best of the KTMs, some seven positions ahead of the Austrian marque's top works rider Pol Espargaro.

Jorge Lorenzo was 11th on the second Repsol Honda, mirroring the position he qualified in on Saturday before he had his best time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Aprilia endured a low-key session with Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone placing 18th and 20th respectively, either side of the second factory KTM of Johann Zarco.

Warm-up times:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'39.096  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'39.222 0.126
3 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'39.338 0.242
4 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'39.488 0.392
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Yamaha 1'39.616 0.520
6 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'39.646 0.550
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'39.717 0.621
8 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'39.831 0.735
9 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 1'39.856 0.760
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'39.872 0.776
11 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Honda 1'39.886 0.790
12 20 France Fabio Quartararo  Yamaha 1'39.896 0.800
13 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'39.905 0.809
14 36 Spain Joan Mir  Suzuki 1'39.977 0.881
15 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Ducati 1'40.003 0.907
16 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'40.069 0.973
17 53 Spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'40.121 1.025
18 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'40.140 1.044
19 5 France Johann Zarco  KTM 1'40.247 1.151
20 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Aprilia 1'40.460 1.364
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  KTM 1'40.476 1.380
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'40.648 1.552
Marc Marquez
Repsol Honda Team
Jamie Klein
News in depth
Argentina MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up
MotoGP

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

