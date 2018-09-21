Sign in
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP2

Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Sep 21, 2018, 1:02 PM

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez led the way in second practice for the Aragon Grand Prix.

Marquez outpaced future Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo by 0.138s in a late-session dash.

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone had set the early pace with a 1m48.381s, and remained out front for almost the whole 45-minute duration of FP2, as leading riders focused on getting mileage with the sturdier hard rear tyre.

But when Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso emerged on the soft front and soft rear in the closing minutes, the Italian overhauled his former teammate's benchmark by over half a second, setting the new best lap of the weekend on a 1m47.835s.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow had been even quicker after three sectors, but following Dovizioso across the line the Briton came up 0.027s short.

However, fellow Honda rider Marquez then fired in a 1m47.382s to end the day quickest.

As the chequered flag flew, Lorenzo vaulted up from 11th to second, demoting his works Ducati teammate Dovizioso another spot.

Crutchlow settled for fourth, while Iannone improved at the chequered flag to snatch fifth place from Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista followed in seventh and eighth respectively, although both were a second off Marquez's pace.

The factory Yamaha team underwhelmed, but both Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales sneaked into the combined classification top 10, which will determine automatic progression to the pole shootout after FP3 on Saturday.

Rossi was ninth, while Vinales stole 10th place at the death by a tenth from Marc VDS Honda rider Franco Morbidelli.

Two frequent Q2 participants - Suzuki factory rider Alex Rins and Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco - struggled, rounding out the top 17.

Avintia debutant Jordi Torres improved upon his FP1 showing but remained 24th, lapping 3.7s off Marquez's pace.

Session results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'47.382  
2 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'47.520 0.138
3 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'47.835 0.453
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'47.862 0.480
5 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'47.919 0.537
6 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'48.134 0.752
7 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'48.389 1.007
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'48.452 1.070
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'48.501 1.119
10 25 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'48.552 1.170
11 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'48.654 1.272
12 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'48.680 1.298
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'48.808 1.426
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'48.850 1.468
15 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 1'48.861 1.479
16 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'48.902 1.520
17 5 France Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'48.997 1.615
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'49.016 1.634
19 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'49.123 1.741
20 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 1'49.441 2.059
21 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 1'49.690 2.308
22 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'49.925 2.543
23 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'49.937 2.555
24 81 Spain Jordi Torres Ducati 1'51.081 3.699
