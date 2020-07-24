MotoGP
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Practice report

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

shares
comments
Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 8:58 AM

Maverick Vinales led a factory Yamaha 1-2 by 0.142 seconds from Valentino Rossi in first practice for the inaugural MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix at Jerez.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MotoGP’s revised 2020 calendar features several rounds run on the same circuit, with the first-ever Andalusian GP taking place at Jerez just a week after the Spanish GP.

With the field already having four days of running under their belts at Jerez, FP1 was a rather muted affair for much of it as most focused more on longer runs rather than a time attack. 

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set the initial pace on the RS-GP, before his KTM-mounted brother Pol took over at the top of the timesheets on the factory KTM. 

The younger Espargaro brother immediately bettered his 1m37.790s to a 1m37.497s, which stood as the benchmark for most of the morning. 

It wasn’t until the closing moments that the top 10 order started to get shuffled, with Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli taking over top spot with a 1m37.416s. 

The Italian would be demoted by his mentor Rossi on the works team Yamaha, who moved two tenths clear with a 1m37.205s. 

After Rossi dropped out of last Sunday’s race due to a technical issue, Motorsport.com reported on Thursday that Yamaha had sent engines from Rossi and Vinales’ allocation back to Japan for inspection – with the latter said to have already used three of his five allotted units.

Leaping up to second late on behind his teammate, Vinales would usurp him at the death with a 1m37.063s – three tenths clear of Marc Marquez session-topping FP1 effort from last week. 

Rossi held onto second ahead of KTM rookie Brad Binder, who showed podium pace in his debut race last weekend despite running off track at Turn 5 in the early stages and dropping to the tail end of the field. 

Morbidelli wound up fourth in the end ahead of Pol Espargaro and his Tech 3 KTM counterpart Miguel Oliveira.

Jack Miller was top Ducati runner in seventh on the Pramac GP20, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Aleix Espargaro and factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso rounding out the top 10. 

Spanish GP race winner Fabio Quartararo was a low-key 0.829s off Vinales’ pace in 13th, but didn’t fit a fresh soft rear tyre for a time attack late on.

Joan Mir was top Suzuki in 11th, while his returning teammate Alex Rins – who dislocated and fractured his right shoulder in a crash in qualifying last week – was 3.1s off the pace in 21st having only completed eight laps.

LCR’s Cal Crutchlow was 1.172s ahead in 20th as he completed 18 laps on his recently fractured left wrist.

Reigning world champion Marquez was absent from FP1 and won’t appear this afternoon having had surgery on his broken right arm on Tuesday. 

The Honda rider will attempt to ride on Saturday before evaluating whether he will race or not on Sunday.

Andalusian Grand Prix - First practice results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time km/h
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 21 1'37.063 164.046
2 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1'37.205 163.806
3 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 19 1'37.370 163.528
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 1'37.416 163.451
5 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 18 1'37.442 163.407
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 17 1'37.492 163.324
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 18 1'37.566 163.200
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19 1'37.592 163.156
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 16 1'37.735 162.918
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 20 1'37.739 162.911
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 18 1'37.749 162.894
12 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 17 1'37.832 162.756
13 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 1'37.892 162.656
14 France Johann Zarco Ducati 17 1'37.955 162.552
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 20 1'37.957 162.548
16 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 19 1'37.997 162.482
17 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 19 1'38.309 161.966
18 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 19 1'38.393 161.828
19 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 20 1'38.692 161.338
20 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 18 1'39.050 160.755
21 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 8 1'40.222 158.875
22 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 0    
View full results
Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

