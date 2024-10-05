All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Japanese GP

Acosta taking positives after “stupid mistake” costs Motegi sprint win

Tech3 rookie will learn what he can from crashing within sight of maiden victory at Motegi

Richard Asher
Upd:
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Fans
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Hervé Poncharal, Team Manager Tech3
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda helmet
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
106

Pedro Acosta has admitted that crashing out of the Motegi MotoGP sprint race whilst leading was a “stupid mistake” but the Tech3 GasGas star intends to take the positives out of the experience.

The 20-year-old Spanish rookie, who had qualified on pole for the first time on Saturday morning, had lost the lead at the start before regaining it from Ducati Francesco Bagnaia.

But with only three laps to run, he threw away his chance of a breakthrough victory when he lost the front end at Turn 5.

“It was a stupid mistake on my part,” said Acosta. “I was a little bit off line…I came in a little more open and with a little more angle. Just a stupid mistake.

“This one hurts, but wrapped up in all the pain there are also positives. You have to see those positives as well as the negatives.

“I don't make excuses; I look for solutions. So, we crashed but we were competitive today. We have to take the positive that I was fast today. We need to be happy that we have been fighting with these top four or five riders over the last few races, and that we know how we can improve.”

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Although he had pulled out a visible gap from Bagnaia just before the accident, Acosta said he wasn’t trying to push in that right-hander.

“I was just flowing, not trying to do anything different. I was only trying to push in the areas where I was feeling comfortable: Turn 1, Turn 2 and Turn 4," he said.

“But even before the race and before the crash, I was sliding in Turn 5. I was losing time there, but I wasn’t out of control.”

Bagnaia’s recollection of the moment backs up Acosta’s assessment that he wasn’t trying to stretch the lead excessively. The reigning world champion suggested he was actually the one responsible for the gap that had appeared between the two riders just before Acosta fell.

“I think the front pressure was a bit too high,” explained Bagnaia. “Maybe because we started with a ‘safe’ pressure due to the [drizzly] conditions. So I struggled a bit when I was behind Pedro.

“As soon as I rolled off a bit to let the front tyre cool, he crashed. I don’t know what order we would have finished in, but I think he was doing a very good job.”

While this was by no means Acosta’s first crash of his debut MotoGP season, he was closer to a breakthrough win than ever when this one happened.

“I’ve said before that I can win,” he reflected. “But then I’ve crashed out, like happened at Le Mans and like happened at Barcelona. But I never crashed out of the lead until now.

“Every time I qualify on pole, I crash out,” he joked.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia grabs sprint win after Acosta's crash
Next article Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi
Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint

Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint
Pedro Acosta
More from
Pedro Acosta
Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi

Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi
Acosta on Ajo appointment as KTM team manager: 'Nobody can be more prepared'

Acosta on Ajo appointment as KTM team manager: 'Nobody can be more prepared'

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Acosta on Ajo appointment as KTM team manager: 'Nobody can be more prepared'
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Prime
Prime
Moto3
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
Tech 3
More from
Tech 3
What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?

What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?

MotoGP
What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?
Tech3 "will have two number ones" in Vinales, Bastianini in MotoGP 2025

Tech3 "will have two number ones" in Vinales, Bastianini in MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Tech3 "will have two number ones" in Vinales, Bastianini in MotoGP 2025
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races

DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races

DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring
DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races
Red Bull staff being poached is a “natural development” – Marko

Red Bull staff being poached is a “natural development” – Marko

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull staff being poached is a “natural development” – Marko
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global