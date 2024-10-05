All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Race report
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia grabs sprint win after Acosta's crash

Pedro Acosta’s fall while leading hands Bagnaia the Motegi sprint victory as Martin salvages fourth

Richard Asher
Upd:
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Fans
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Hervé Poncharal, Team Manager Tech3
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda helmet
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
106

Francesco Bagnaia took a six-point bite out of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP points advantage as he led a 1-2 for the factory Ducati team in the Japanese GP sprint race on Saturday.

Polesitter Pedro Acosta was thwarted in his quest for a maiden MotoGP victory after the Tech3 rider crashed out of the lead with three laps to go.

Martin limited the points damage Bagnaia could do after an excellent getaway from his lowly starting slot of 11th. The Pramac Ducati man rode a steady race to finish fourth, ensuring a decent points haul of his own.

Martin will go into Sunday's grand prix 15 points clear of Bagnaia.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

While there was some drizzle in the air before the start and throughout parts of the race, the precipitation was never enough to make the riders consider wet tyres or create a truly damp track surface. In terms of slick compounds, all the leading contenders opted for a hard front and a soft rear for the 12-lapper.

Acosta did not land the getaway he wanted from pole position, which allowed Bagnaia to sweep into an early lead and the Italian’s team-mate Enea Bastianini to pass Acosta around the outside of the first corner.

This trio immediately began to pull away from Brad Binder (KTM), the fast-starting Martin, Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) and Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati). Then, on lap three, the precocious Acosta made his move on double world champion Bagnaia.

The 20-year-old executed a perfect pass as he outbraked Bagnaia on the inside heading into Turn 5. After taking his time to settle back into a rhythm, he then appeared to pull the plug on lap eight, drawing out a distinct advantage on the two red Ducatis.

But Acosta was pushing that front end just a little too hard, as he learned when he tipped it into Turn 7 one lap later. After scooting through the gravel on his back, he will have to wait at least one more day to score the win that has eluded him thus far in his rookie season.

Acosta’s fall left Bagnaia to ward off Bastianini and Marc Marquez over the last couple of laps. Eight-time world champion Marquez briefly headed Bastianini between Turns 10 and 11 on the penultimate tour, but couldn’t seal the move and had to settle for third.

Marquez had initially made it up into the top three thanks to passing Morbidelli on lap one, Martin on lap two and Binder’s lap-three retirement with mechanical trouble.

After also passing his team-mate Morbidelli on the first lap, Martin stayed out of trouble on his run to fourth. He had reason to be cautious after picking up a track limits warning early in the race, and was smart enough to bag the points whilst keeping Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati at arm’s length.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) emerged on top of an entertaining late four-way battle for seventh position, edging out Jack Miller (KTM), Maverick Vinales (who delivered a trademark horror start and first lap from the front row on his Aprilia) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati).

There was little joy for the home fans on Saturday, as the Japanese manufacturers went point-less with Fabio Quartararo’s factory Yamaha their best representative in 12th.

Local favourite Takaaki Nakagami, meanwhile, was punted out of the race by his LCR Honda team-mate Johann Zarco. Zarco was immediately issued with a long lap penalty for his role in the incident.

MotoGP Japanese GP - Sprint results:

 
   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 12

21'01.074

   164.4   12
2 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 12

+0.181

21'01.255

 0.181 164.4   9
3 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 12

+0.349

21'01.423

 0.168 164.4   7
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 12

+2.498

21'03.572

 2.149 164.1   6
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 12

+4.326

21'05.400

 1.828 163.9   5
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 12

+4.446

21'05.520

 0.120 163.8   4
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 12

+11.444

21'12.518

 6.998 162.9   3
8 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 12

+11.875

21'12.949

 0.431 162.9   2
9 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 12

+11.947

21'13.021

 0.072 162.9   1
10 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 12

+12.299

21'13.373

 0.352 162.8    
11 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 12

+14.559

21'15.633

 2.260 162.5    
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 12

+14.645

21'15.719

 0.086 162.5    
13 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 12

+15.886

21'16.960

 1.241 162.4    
14 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 12

+16.170

21'17.244

 0.284 162.3    
15 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 12

+20.522

21'21.596

 4.352 161.8    
16 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 12

+24.415

21'25.489

 3.893 161.3    
17 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 12

+25.482

21'26.556

 1.067 161.2    
18 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 12

+32.620

21'33.694

 7.138 160.3    
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 11

+1 Lap

20'06.209

 1 Lap 157.6 Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 9

+3 Laps

15'56.850

 2 Laps 162.5 Accident  
dnf Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 8

+4 Laps

13'59.465

 1 Lap 164.7 Accident  
dnf Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 4

+8 Laps

7'11.845

 4 Laps 160.0 Retirement  
dnf South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 2

+10 Laps

3'34.988

 2 Laps 160.7 Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Japanese GP: Acosta scores maiden pole, Martin 11th after crash
Next article Acosta taking positives after “stupid mistake” costs Motegi sprint win

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi
Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint

Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding "worse than a rookie” in sprint

Latest news

DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races

DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races

DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring
DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races
Red Bull staff being poached is a “natural development” – Marko

Red Bull staff being poached is a “natural development” – Marko

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull staff being poached is a “natural development” – Marko
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Vinales "looked like a cone" after Motegi sprint start woes
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.