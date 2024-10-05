MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia grabs sprint win after Acosta's crash

Francesco Bagnaia took a six-point bite out of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP points advantage as he led a 1-2 for the factory Ducati team in the Japanese GP sprint race on Saturday.

Polesitter Pedro Acosta was thwarted in his quest for a maiden MotoGP victory after the Tech3 rider crashed out of the lead with three laps to go.

Martin limited the points damage Bagnaia could do after an excellent getaway from his lowly starting slot of 11th. The Pramac Ducati man rode a steady race to finish fourth, ensuring a decent points haul of his own.

Martin will go into Sunday's grand prix 15 points clear of Bagnaia.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

While there was some drizzle in the air before the start and throughout parts of the race, the precipitation was never enough to make the riders consider wet tyres or create a truly damp track surface. In terms of slick compounds, all the leading contenders opted for a hard front and a soft rear for the 12-lapper.

Acosta did not land the getaway he wanted from pole position, which allowed Bagnaia to sweep into an early lead and the Italian’s team-mate Enea Bastianini to pass Acosta around the outside of the first corner.

This trio immediately began to pull away from Brad Binder (KTM), the fast-starting Martin, Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) and Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati). Then, on lap three, the precocious Acosta made his move on double world champion Bagnaia.

The 20-year-old executed a perfect pass as he outbraked Bagnaia on the inside heading into Turn 5. After taking his time to settle back into a rhythm, he then appeared to pull the plug on lap eight, drawing out a distinct advantage on the two red Ducatis.

But Acosta was pushing that front end just a little too hard, as he learned when he tipped it into Turn 7 one lap later. After scooting through the gravel on his back, he will have to wait at least one more day to score the win that has eluded him thus far in his rookie season.

Acosta’s fall left Bagnaia to ward off Bastianini and Marc Marquez over the last couple of laps. Eight-time world champion Marquez briefly headed Bastianini between Turns 10 and 11 on the penultimate tour, but couldn’t seal the move and had to settle for third.

Marquez had initially made it up into the top three thanks to passing Morbidelli on lap one, Martin on lap two and Binder’s lap-three retirement with mechanical trouble.

After also passing his team-mate Morbidelli on the first lap, Martin stayed out of trouble on his run to fourth. He had reason to be cautious after picking up a track limits warning early in the race, and was smart enough to bag the points whilst keeping Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati at arm’s length.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) emerged on top of an entertaining late four-way battle for seventh position, edging out Jack Miller (KTM), Maverick Vinales (who delivered a trademark horror start and first lap from the front row on his Aprilia) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati).

There was little joy for the home fans on Saturday, as the Japanese manufacturers went point-less with Fabio Quartararo’s factory Yamaha their best representative in 12th.

Local favourite Takaaki Nakagami, meanwhile, was punted out of the race by his LCR Honda team-mate Johann Zarco. Zarco was immediately issued with a long lap penalty for his role in the incident.

MotoGP Japanese GP - Sprint results: