© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Moto3 / Austin / Race report

Austin Moto3: Canet wins after Suzuki crash

By:
22m ago

Max Racing Team rider Aron Canet was victorious in the Moto3 race at Austin after long-time race leader Tatsuki Suzuki crashed out.

SIC58 Honda rider Suzuki took the lead on the fifth lap of 17 and was able to build a small gap over Canet, who also was riding on his own until Andrea Migno (Bester Capital KTM) caught up with him.

As Migno made a move on Canet's KTM for second, Suzuki fell at Turn 7 and the Italian inherited the lead as a result.

But Canet kept putting pressure on Migno and as more riders caught up with the pair, the Spaniard made a move at Turn 1 with three laps to go.

On the final lap, Migno looked set to retake the lead on the back straight, but Canet was back ahead by Turn 12, and eased away from the scrap behind him to take the win by 0.909 seconds.

Migno held off the advances of Gresini Honda's Gabriel Rodrigo at Turn 12 but then his Bester Capital Dubai teammate Jaume Masia passed him into Turn 16.

Masia started the race fourth but was languishing outside of the top 15 for most of the race before pulling off an impressive recovery in the late stages to secure second.

Migno completed the podium from Rodrigo and polesitter Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58).

Snipers Honda rider Tony Arbolino finished sixth after teammate Romano Fenati crashed out at Turn 18, and took Jakub Kornfeil (PrustelGP KTM) with him.

Raul Fernandez (Angel Nieto) finished seventh followed by Alonso Lopez (EG0,0 Honda) and VR46 KTM duo Celestino Vietti and Dennis Foggia.

Can Oncu completed just one lap before crashing while pre-race championship leader Kaito Toba, Tom Booth-Amos, Alex Viu and Ayumu Sasaki also fell.

Masia and Canet are currently first and second in the championship, both with 45 points but Masia ahead on countback.

Race results:

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Spain Aron Canet  KTM 39'06.761
2 Spain Jaume Masia  KTM 0.909
3 Italy Andrea Migno  KTM 1.077
4 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  Honda 1.104
5 Italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 1.187
6 Italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 1.322
7 Spain Raul Fernandez  KTM 1.418
8 Spain Alonso Lopez  Honda 1.596
9 Italy Celestino Vietti KTM 1.735
10 Italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 7.876
11 Japan Ai Ogura  Honda 8.020
12 Spain Marcos Ramirez  Honda 8.644
13 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 8.779
14 United Kingdom John McPhee  Honda 8.780
15 South Africa Darryn Binder  KTM 9.369
16 Japan Kazuki Masaki  KTM 25.290
17 Spain Vicente Perez  KTM 33.964
18 Makar Yurchenko  KTM 34.165
19 Sergio Garcia  Honda 34.462
20 Filip Salac  KTM 34.590
21 Riccardo Rossi  Honda 50.739
  Japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda 2 Laps
  Spain Aleix Viu  KTM 4 Laps
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 5 Laps
  United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos  KTM 7 Laps
  Italy Romano Fenati  Honda 8 Laps
  Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 8 Laps
  Japan Kaito Toba  Honda 8 Laps
  Turkey Can Öncü  KTM 15 Laps
Argentina Moto3: Masia goes fifth-to-first on final lap

Argentina Moto3: Masia goes fifth-to-first on final lap
Series Moto3
Event Austin
Sub-event Race
Drivers Aron Canet
Teams Max Racing Team
Author David Gruz
News in depth
