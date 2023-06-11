Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Corvette Racing driver Nicky Catsburg says it was "insane" his team was able to fight back from last to win the GTE Am class in the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Catsburg had started the sole Chevrolet Corvette C8.R from pole and maintained the lead at the start before making an early stop under the safety car.
But less than 90 minutes into the race, Catsburg was back in the pits with a front-right damper failure that took nearly 10 minutes to repair and dropped Catsburg, Nico Varrone and Ben Keating two laps behind the leaders.
Yet, despite the setback, the Corvette crew battled up the order, eventually gaining a lap back with a safety car pass around before some impressive pace from the trio returned them to the lead lap.
The C8.R briefly moved back into the lead in the 19th hour, eventually winning the class by a lap.
It marked Corvette's first win at Le Mans since 2015 and brought the curtain down on the GTE Am era at the 24 Hours.
"To be honest, no - I thought this is it," said Catsburg, when asked by Motorsport.com if he thought any fightback was possible.
"We are two laps down and the race is going to be so long and I was pissed off with that.
"I thought I was going to have to drive for so long for nothing but somehow we made it back [to the front].
"We had great pace and with the safety car the way it is now, thank god, we got a lap back and the other lap we won back by just being faster than the others. It was insane we managed to get back."
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Team-mate Keating had similar fears and at midnight - one third into the race - believed the best they could manage was seventh place.
He explained the changeable conditions during the night meant the team's plans "went out the window" and resulted in him driving both at night and in the rain, neither of which was originally intended for the bronze driver.
"The emotional rollercoaster was crazy," he said, when asked by Motorsport.com about the turnaround in fortunes.
"I drove from 2am to 5am in the middle of the dark, knowing that my 51-year-old eyes don't see as well at night, knowing I would be giving up some pace to the Pros that were in the car at that time, but I've got to do what I can do to help the team. To have this result is incredible."
Keating added that the rate of attrition in the GTE Am field - just nine of the 21 starters were classified - shows how tricky the race was.
"You didn't have to have a failed damper for it to be difficult - it was difficult for everyone," he said. "But some of those difficulties are also what allowed us the opportunity to come back."
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory
Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory
Corvette drivers optimistic Portimao will suit C8.R
Corvette drivers optimistic Portimao will suit C8.R Corvette drivers optimistic Portimao will suit C8.R
Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight
Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette
Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
Latest news
Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated
Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated
Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”
Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful” Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”
#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans
#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans #8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.