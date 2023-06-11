Subscribe
Previous / Toyota told Hirakawa to take “full risk” at Le Mans in Ferrari pursuit Next / Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win

Polish team Inter Europol Competition won the LMP2 class of the Le Mans 24 Hours despite a broken radio system and its driver, Fabio Scherer, suffering a suspected broken foot.

Charles Bradley
By:
Podium: Winner #34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

It was the first ever World Endurance Championship victory for a Polish team, and the car was chased home by Team WRT’s #41 car that featured Polish ex-F1 star Robert Kubica in its line-up.

The gap between them was just 21s after 24 hours of racing.

“It’s unbelievable, it was so hard fighting to the very last second at the finish,” said Swiss driver Scherer. “For a private team from Poland to win their first win now, it’s amazing.

“It’s been one year of hard work, because after last year we built up the team a bit differently and now we win it, so that’s unbelievable.”

Scherer’s final stints were made harder due to a failed radio system that meant his team were relaying messages from the pit wall with hastily-made signals – for which it received a reprimand from race stewards late on.

“For sure it didn’t help,” said Scherer of the lack of communications. “But at the end I just said ‘I just need to drive flat out’; there was nothing else to do.

“We spoke about it in the box before I got in, and we weren’t sure we could change drivers because the door didn’t open properly, but at Le Mans sometimes you need some luck!”

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Scherer was also forced to adapt his driving due to sustaining an injury to his left foot, when it’s understood he was hit by a GTE Am car in the pitlane during the night.

He had to hop on his right leg to the car, and then lever himself into the cockpit.

“At the moment the foot is good because the adrenaline is so high, so I don’t feel anything,” he said. “But tomorrow, I fear it will not be good. But I prefer that and winning the race than the other way around, though!”

His team-mate, Polish driver Jakub Smiechowski, added: “It’s just incredible, what can I say? It’s a dream come true. I think it’s all about the hard work we’ve put in these last few years. I’m really speechless.”

Inter Europol’s third driver, Spaniard Albert Costa, said: “I’m the oldest rookie in the championship, but I’m a rookie who has won Le Mans now. I’m lost for words, it’s amazing.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Toyota told Hirakawa to take “full risk” at Le Mans in Ferrari pursuit

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

F1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful” Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans #8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe