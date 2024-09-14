All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
IndyCar Nashville

Zak Brown's hopes for FOX and IndyCar as they enter new broadcast era

The McLaren Racing CEO shared ideas for what could improve the experience for viewers

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Zak Brown

Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Zak Brown

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

As the IndyCar Series prepares for a new era with FOX Sports as its broadcast partner beginning in 2025, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has expressed some ideas that could enhance the overall experience for viewers.

This weekend’s season finale at Nashville Superspeedway marks the end of a run with NBC Sports, which has been the exclusive home of North America’s premier open-wheel championship since 2019 - and among the family of networks for the series for nearly two decades.

The move to FOX Sports is encouraging for a number of reasons, among them the fact every round next year will be on the main network, with the majority of Indy NXT rounds shown on FS1. 

Eric Shanks, the CEO of FOX Sports, is someone that is “very passionate about IndyCar”, according to Brown. And uniquely, there is some familiarity between the two when Shanks was running DirecTV roughly 20 years ago, he was one of Brown’s clients prior to his current role overseeing McLaren’s operations that extend to Formula 1 and IndyCar with Arrow McLaren, among others.

What Brown wants to see from FOX/IndyCar deal

Looking ahead, Brown sees an opportunity for broadcasts to have a new presentation and take the sport to a new level.

“I’d like to see a lot more data,” Brown told Motorsport.com. “I think the Formula 1 broadcast is pretty awesome and a lot of that was driven by David Hill, who used to be the boss at FOX, who Eric Shanks worked with for a long time. I wouldn’t want to say that Eric has called him a mentor because I’ve never heard him say that, but I suspect he is a bit of because David was before Eric. 

“So, if a starting point is you look at an F1 broadcast, I think we need to be there. What do I mean by that? I think the way they use sectors makes it easier to understand what’s going on. I think the way they do tires.”

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Brown noted he felt there hasn’t been a clear delivery on explaining the differences between the impact of the red sidewall (softer alternate tires) and black sidewall (harder primary compound). 

“You know, I constantly hear over here, red and blacks,” Brown continued. “Talk to me in lap time. Talk to me in reds are going to go off in 10 laps and the blacks are gonna go 20 laps; tell me what that means as a viewer, not just that they are on reds or on blacks. And then Formula 1 does the forecasting of, ‘He’s gonna catch this driver in six laps — the overcut/undercut. So, all that content. Otherwise, you kind of watch a race and it’s a bit, ‘He’s on reds, he’s on blacks.’ Tell me what that means; reds gonna catch him in five laps, but if he doesn’t the tires are going to start falling off after six laps. Like, what does that mean? I know what that means, but I don’t think the common viewer knows what that means, so I’d like to see a lot more technology, strategy - which you see in a Formula 1 broadcast.”

And one of the other elements to explore improving is the broadcast window. 

“The length is better (in F1),” Brown said. 

“Too often it’s like we’re running late because we’ve had too many yellows, so the interview with the winner is like bang and then you’re over. You know, drivers are the stars. Don’t cram an hour and 59 minutes of content in two hours because the minute you’re a minute late, you’re not finishing the story. So, the fact it’s been expanded, I think, is great, so you can have a little bit more pregame/postgame build up and get to know the drivers; not be so rushed. So, I think if you start there, you’ll have a lot better television product.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Santino Ferrucci is officially locked in for 2025 by A.J. Foyt Racing
Next article Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

IndyCar
Nashville
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

IndyCar
Nashville
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles
Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Nashville
Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

Latest news

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan
Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global