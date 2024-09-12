All Series

IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci is officially locked in for 2025 by A.J. Foyt Racing

Both the team and Ferrucci are eager to see what's possible after an incredibly successful 2024 season

Lalita Chemello
Upd:
Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Racing

Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

It's been a long road to see a glimpse of success for both Santino Ferrucci and AJ Foyt. But the pair are aiming to see what more they can achieve together with Thursday's announcement that Ferrucci will pilot the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing for the 2025 IndyCar season. 

Since returning home from the European racing scene, the 26-year-old Connecticut native has been in and out of the series, aiming to stay competitive and top-of-mind in open-wheel racing. He more than proved his driving prowess in those part-time outings. Since 2019, he's managed a top-10 finish in all six Indy 500s. This year, he landed pole position at the Grand Prix of Portland, finishing eighth in the race. But folllowed that up with a fourth-place finish at both Milwaukee races.

This weekend, he enters the season finale race at Nashville Superspeedway 10th in the points. The final two achievements are substantive to AJ's team — coming from a 24th and 25th finish in the points in the 2022 season. Ferrucci was able to bring the team back into the Leaders Circle in 2023, placing 20th overall.

Santino Ferrucci taking the first pole of his career at Portland in August

Santino Ferrucci taking the first pole of his career at Portland in August

Photo by: Phil Sedgwick / Motorsport Images

According to Team President Larry Foyt, the team and Ferrucci have gotten along well, with the team owing success to Ferrucci's talent. 

"This continuity is great for the team and I believe the pairing of Ferrucci and [David] Malukas next season is a powerful combination for AJ Foyt Racing," said Foyt.

Malukas signed with the team just last month, and will be coming from Meyer Shank Racing. He nearly earned his maiden win in the series at Gateway, but contact with Team Penske's Will Power cut that dream short. Perhaps he'll be able to get that maiden win with Foyt next year. Ferrucci certainly think it's possible.

"I think Larry's done a great job building the team so they are now in a position to win an Indy 500 and compete for championships," Ferrucci said. "Everybody that's there is what made this team's amazing turnaround. We've all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program, and I really want to see it through, not just as the driver, but on a personal level too."

