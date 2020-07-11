IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Practice in
02 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Preview

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

shares
comments
What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 11:30 AM

Saturday July 11 and Sunday July 12 sees the NTT IndyCar Series’ first of three double-headers currently planned for the 2020 season. Here’s how to watch all the action from both days of the REV Group Grand Prix at the USA's greatest road course, Road America.

While IndyCar lost its only traditional double-header, the Belle Isle, Detroit races, to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, three double-headers have been established to partly compensate for the deletion of not only Detroit but also the races at Barber Motorsports Park, the streets of Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas and Richmond Raceway. The events that are now scheduled to have two rounds are Road America this weekend, Iowa Speedway next week and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in September.

With the second round of the season, the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, being held last Saturday, it means that by the time the checkered flag waves over the second Iowa race, almost all the IndyCar drivers will have competed in five races in just 15 days.

As has been IndyCar’s tradition for double-headers, the qualifying format this weekend will ditch the series’ traditional process for road and street courses – two groups in Q1, the top six of each forming the Q2 field, from which the top six graduate to Q3 for the Firestone Fast Six shootout. Instead, at Road America the positions from the Saturday morning practice session will define how the field is divided in two – even numbered and odd numbered positions – and each of these groups will get 12mins to set a time.

Simply, the fastest driver overall will earn pole and will grant ‘his’ group all the odd-numbered positions on the grid, second fastest will earn the outside front row and this group will fill out all the even-numbered positions on the grid. Given the absence of practice on Sunday, these groups will remain the same for qualifying for the second race, but the group that ran second on Saturday day will run first on Sunday.

It's an interesting arrangement but slightly alien to all those used to watching the traditional non-oval qualifying sessions. At least around a 4.014-mile track, there's a reasonable chance that drivers on a hot lap won't trip over cars on warm-up or slow-down laps. 

IndyCar returned to Road America in 2016, after an eight-year hiatus. Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet won that first race back, and the following two years, victory went to fellow series champions Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and then Josef Newgarden of Penske. Last year’s dominant winner was Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda.

For a preview, facts, spotters’ list and schedule for the event, click here 

Races: REV Group Grand Prix of Road America – 2 rounds
Dates: Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, 2020
Start times: 5.08pm local/Central Time on Saturday, 12.40pm local/Central Time on Sunday
Location: Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI.

How can I watch practice for IndyCar?
Saturday 11.00am-12.15pm on NBC Sports Gold (live)

How can I watch qualifying for IndyCar?
Saturday, July 11, 2.15-2.45pm on NBCSN (live)
Sunday, July 12, 10.00-10.30am on NBC Sports Gold (live)

How can I watch the IndyCar races?
Race 1 - Saturday, July 11, 5.00pm on NBCSN (live)
Race 2 - Sunday, July 12, 12.40pm on NBC (live)

In addition there are IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: both REV Group Grand Prix races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.comindycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

For spotter’s guides and entry lists (yes, there are two of each!), as well as facts and figures for IndyCar’s races at Road America - click here

Next article
IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

Previous article

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

Trending Today

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
7m

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Latest news

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy
IndyCar / IndyCar

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar / IndyCar

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

5
Formula 1

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

2h

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy
IndyCar

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.