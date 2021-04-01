IndyCar
Previous / "A bloody good day!" says McLaughlin after Texas IndyCar test
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Primary sponsor revealed for De Silvestro in Indy 500

By:

The Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet entered for Simona De Silvestro in this year’s Indianapolis 500 will be sponsored by Rocket Pro TPO.

Primary sponsor revealed for De Silvestro in Indy 500

Rocket Pro TPO, the division of Rocket Mortgage which works exclusively with independent mortgage brokers, will serve as primary sponsor of the #16 entry, which is female-owned, female-driven and largely female-crewed. 

The chassis is the former Juncos Racing car driven by Kyle Kaiser in 2019, and is being prepped by Team Penske.

“Having Rocket Pro TPO come onboard as our primary sponsor for this year’s Indy 500 is a perfect partnership,” said Beth Paretta, CEO and team principal of Paretta Autosport. “We are both huge proponents of highlighting the power of women, while also using technology and speed to be the best at what we do.

“I cannot wait for what we will be able to accomplish as a team – both on and off the track.”

Together, Rocket Pro TPO, Paretta and De Silvestro will partner on the ‘Rocket Accelerator’ multimedia campaign. The group will use unique and innovative ways to amplify women in the mortgage lending and racing spaces by showcasing female leaders who are thriving in these industries. 

The purpose of the campaign is to “improve access to employment in mortgage and racing, increase the availability of mentorship opportunities and build a strong sense of community within the lender’s broker partner network.”

Rocket Pro TPO’s arrival as primary sponsor comes on top of last month’s announcement that MoneyLion is also backing the #16 Paretta-Chevy.

“It is an honor to be able to use the Indianapolis 500 to highlight and amplify the important role that women play in our industry, in our company and in independent mortgage brokers’ offices all across the country,” said Austin Niemiec, executive VP of Rocket Pro TPO.

“Rocket Accelerator will be a central focus of our business as we look to expand opportunities and access for female brokers, while also creating educational programs for the next generation to give them the keys to unlocking their full potential with a robust career.”

Stacey Van Roosendaal, president and CEO of Sundance Lending – a Rocket Pro TPO broker partner – added: “We all need to have our pedal to the metal and win in our respective industries.

“At the same time, this isn't about crossing the finish line first, it is about lifting up others and helping them get there too. Women can play a significant role in driving these industries to a better place. It is important we support and cheer for our professional sisters wherever they work.”

Simona De Silvestro was a five-time race-winner in the Atlantics Series before graduating to the IndyCar Series in 2010. In her four full seasons at the top of U.S. open-wheel racing, she landed a runner-up finish at Houston in 2013.

She has made five Indy 500 starts, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2010.

"A bloody good day!" says McLaughlin after Texas IndyCar test

Previous article

Previous article

“A bloody good day!” says McLaughlin after Texas IndyCar test
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Author David Malsher-Lopez

