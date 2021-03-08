IndyCar
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Paretta Autosport reveals sponsorship deal for de Silvestro

By:

Paretta Autosport, the “first female owned, female driven, and female forward race team in the sport”, has announced MoneyLion financial tech company as a team sponsor for Simona de Silvestro.

Paretta Autosport reveals sponsorship deal for de Silvestro

The team, run by former director of Dodge’s SRT Motorsport brand, Beth Paretta, was announced in mid-January, bringing popular and gutsy former IndyCar driver de Silvestro back to open-wheel racing after a five-year absence.

De Silvestro’s #16 Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet will be entered in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 this May.

To further IndyCar’s Race for Equality and Change initiative announced last year, and in honor of International Women’s Day, MoneyLion and Paretta Autosport today also announced the Women Who Roar campaign to “advance financial empowerment, support women’s careers and level the playing field for women across a number of areas in finance, science and technology.”

Samantha Roady, MoneyLion Chief Operating Officer said: "MoneyLion is committed to providing the financial products, educational resources and mentorship that’s much needed to level the playing field for today’s workforce and future generations of female leaders. Beth Paretta has built an incredible, inspiring team with Simona as the driver. We’re proud to support a female-owned and operated business and to shine a light on inspiring women’s professional achievements through our sponsorship. We look forward to working closely with the team to bring ‘Women Who Roar’ to life.”

“We’re thrilled to align with MoneyLion because of our shared ideals,” said Paretta. “MoneyLion’s focus on empowering women through improved financial access and literacy is a direct parallel to our mission of helping women advance their careers.

“We’re pleased that MoneyLion sees the value of our women-forward racing program and greatly look forward to being a part of their ‘Women Who Roar’ campaign.”

MoneyLion and Paretta Autosport will create a STEM mentorship program for nonprofit, called ‘Play Like a Girl’ which will connect middle- and high-school girls with female leaders in the fintech and motorsports industries and bring them on-site to see their mentors in action.

“We welcome the support of finance and technology giants like MoneyLion to help us advance our mission to drive diversity and meaningful change for girls and women,” says Dr. Kimberly Clay, founder & CEO, Play Like a Girl. "Building a diverse pipeline of young women in STEM is a major priority for us. We’re thrilled to partner with MoneyLion and Paretta Autosport to support this work and our community.”

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Power was turned down by Ganassi

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

Next article

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Author David Malsher-Lopez

