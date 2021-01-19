Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Sebring January testing / Testing report

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

shares
comments
Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
By:

Alexander Rossi finished on top in a second day of IndyCar testing at Sebring short course, edging Andretti Autosport-Honda teammate Colton Herta by 0.1sec.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner lapped the 1.7-mile track in 52.272sec and completed 105 laps finishing the day 0.106 faster than Herta, who finished third in last year’s IndyCar championship.

Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing, which has a technical partnership with Michael Andretti’s squad, was third, ahead of 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay.

For both AA and MSR, this was the first test of the season, and Rossi’s fastest effort was half a tenth quicker than Scott Dixon’s session-leading time from yesterday.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda squad also hit the track for the first time today, and Graham Rahal turned a remarkable 160 laps on his way to fifth fastest. He was 0.47sec off the ultimate pace, but a couple of tenths faster than teammate Takuma Sato.

In between the two RLLR cars were two drivers who took part in yesterday’s session – Max Chilton of Carlin-Chevrolet and AJ Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett, both of whom knocked a tenth of a second from their best Monday efforts.

Marco Andretti, who last week announced he’s switching to part-time IndyCar racing in 2021, was ninth and last. He has vowed to continue testing for Andretti Autosport as and when needed, but so far the only race he’s confirmed to enter in 2021 is the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

 

RANK

CAR NO.

DRIVER

TEAM

ENGINE

FASTEST LAP

DIFFERENCE

TOTAL LAPS

1

27

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

52.272

 

105

2

26

Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport

Honda

52.378

-0.106

108

3

60

Jack Harvey

Meyer-Shank Racing

Honda

52.540

-0.268

112

4

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

52.675

-0.403

116

5

15

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Honda

52.725

-0.453

160

6

59

Max Chilton

Carlin

Chevy

52.738

-0.466

98

7

4

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

52.864

-0.592

136

8

30

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Honda

52.923

-0.651

127

9

29

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport

Honda

53.133

-0.861

86

 

 

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Previous article

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Sebring January testing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Tickford offered to race without income
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford offered to race without income

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test

Latest news

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

8h
2
Formula 1

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

15h
3
IndyCar

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

44min
4
Supercars

Tickford offered to race without income

21h
5
NASCAR Cup

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

8h

Latest news

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.