Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

The ever-improving Swede, who took a fighting third today in Toronto, has been retained by McLaren Racing beyond this year but is fighting to retain his seat in the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar squad for a third season.

AMSP will be expanding to three full-time entries in 2023 and while incumbent Pato O’Ward and current Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi have already been confirmed, the rumor mill has linked Rosenqvist to McLaren’s forthcoming Formula E squad. Meanwhile, McLaren has also signed current Ganassi driver and defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou but, as with Rosenqvist, has not stated where he will race.

The only thing that has been confirmed is that Palou, like IndyCar rivals O’Ward and Colton Herta, will be part of McLaren’s Formula 1 test program, but the matter has been clouded by the dispute between Chip Ganassi and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Ganassi insists he had taken up his option on Palou before the 25-year-old Spaniard signed with McLaren.

Asked if he felt there was still some chance of retaining his current ride in light of Palou’s imminent arrival, Rosenqvist responded: “By the sound of it, it doesn't sound like Alex has… I mean, I don't know what's going on there.

“At the moment it doesn't sound like he's going to race at all. Yeah, it's up to lawyers and stuff. Honestly it's not my business at all. I think honestly it hasn't really changed anything. This whole deal went down months ago. I didn't know all the details of it that I know now, but nothing has actually changed.

“I think if Zak was sure I was going to Formula E, he would have already said it. I'm going to take that chance. If there's a chance for me to be here next year, I'm going to try to prove I can do that.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Immediately after finishing on the podium, Rosenqvist told NBC Sports’ livestreaming service Peacock that he hoped his weekend performance had caused Brown to “doubt some things”. As his vox pop finished, fourth-placed Graham Rahal was standing nearby and said that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing would be happy to employ Rosenqvist “if we had room at the inn.”

Asked about his own remark, about Rahal’s comment, and whether he could find a ride elsewhere in order to stay in IndyCar, Rosenqvist responded: “That's entirely a question for Zak. I've made my point that I'm very happy with the team. I think it shows – a super group. I think we worked hard the last two years to kind of build up a very strong team. We have good strategy, good pitstops. I think I'm able to extract most out of the car most weekends now.

“I think if you asked me at the end of last year, obviously it would have been a different answer. But right now I'm just very happy where I'm at. I think I would be crazy if I said I wanted to go somewhere else…

“I want to be where I'm at right now. I think Arrow McLaren SP has pretty much become a home for me.

“Yeah, it's up to Zak. He's the man who is making the moves. Probably going to take a couple weeks before we know more. Hopefully today changed something. My ambition is to keep proving it that way.”