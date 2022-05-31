Record-breaking $16m purse for Indy 500, Ericsson scoops $3.1m

Listen to this article

Ericsson’s Huski Chocolate-backed Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda came home first, pursued by Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, Tony Kanaan (also Ganassi) and Felix Rosenqvist in the second AMSP entry.

For his efforts, Ericsson scored the largest winner’s payout ever for the world’s largest single-day sporting event, from the largest largest purse ever in the 106-year history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Prior to 2022, the biggest Indy 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500.

This year’s average payout for drivers was $485,000.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” said Roger Penske, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

It marks another major milestone this Month of May as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened its gates to race fans with no restrictions for the first time in three years. More than 325,000 race fans attended Sunday’s race, making it the largest-attended single-day sporting event in the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward, of Arrow McLaren SP, took home $1m, marking the largest take-home prize for the second-place finisher in nearly a decade.

Despite crashing out in the closing laps, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors, which doesn’t necessarily go to the highest-placed rookie but instead is voted on by leading figures in racing and media members. The $50,000 bonus Johnson earns as Indy RotY means he won a total of $207,900 despite being classified only 28th.

The Indianapolis 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar Series awards, plus other designated and special awards.

Purse awards are presented annually at the Victory Celebration, held this year at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night.