IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

shares
comments
Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
By:

Mark Miles, Jay Frye and Doug Boles have all spoken glowingly about Fernando Alonso returning for a third attempt at winning the Indianapolis 500.

Driving the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, Fernando Alonso has qualified 26th, but is in good company, surrounded by former Indy 500 winners and IndyCar champions. Encouragingly, before his shunt last Thursday, he had shown top-10 pace in race trim / on race turbo boost (1.3-bar), and the team is hopeful to get his car back to speed by Carb Day.

Speaking to the media today, IMS president Boles, Penske Entertainment CEO Miles and IndyCar president Frye said that having Alonso on the Indy 500 grid for a second time (he failed to qualify in 2019) was a huge boost for all involved.

Said Frye: “[Alonso] is obviously a great racecar driver. We've got to know him the last two or three years. It's no surprise that he’s got up to speed as quickly as he has, even from the point of having the incident to coming back from there… and got back after it.

“He's one of the best ever. We're certainly glad he's here. Looking forward to seeing what he can do this weekend.

“I don't know if you'd say he's exceeded expectations because you have high expectations for a guy like that, so he's right on track.”

“I think our fans fell in love with Fernando – they knew his talent when he came here – just with the way he embraced the Indianapolis 500 and the entire experience,” added Boles. “He's made himself available for Zoom chats and other things related to the fans.

“The fact he came here the first year and embraced it, I know our fans are hoping he'll have a great run here. As Jay said, he's one of the best drivers ever. For him there's no surprise that he's as competitive as he is, that he's been able to come back from that incident really quickly.

“We're thrilled to have him. I know the drivers are excited to have him in the paddock. It's been fun to cross paths with him over the past few days.”

Miles said that despite his status, he had found Alonso an admirable and grounded person to deal with.

“I've gotten to know him a little bit,” he said. “I just really admire him. He's one of the best drivers ever, one of the most famous, best-known personalities in sport around the globe. [But] he's no prima donna.

“For me, he's down-to-earth. He goes about his business. He doesn't demand attention. He's not looking for special access or shortcuts. I just think he's a real pro and a very down-to-earth person that's been a pleasure to get to know a little bit.

“Any time we can get him here, we're delighted.”

Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday

Previous article

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year?

Alex Zanardi showing signs of “clinical improvements”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi showing signs of “clinical improvements”

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Latest news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday

IndyCar aeroscreen earns eight engineers Louis Schwitzer Award
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar aeroscreen earns eight engineers Louis Schwitzer Award

Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

1h
2
MotoGP

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake

3
Formula 1

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

4
IndyCar

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

27m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

Latest news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
IndyCar

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday
IndyCar

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday

IndyCar aeroscreen earns eight engineers Louis Schwitzer Award
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen earns eight engineers Louis Schwitzer Award

Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace
IndyCar

Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti leads, Dixon spins but stars
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti leads, Dixon spins but stars

Latest videos

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap 02:03
IndyCar

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.