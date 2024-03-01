All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

McLaren Racing revealed that Pato O’Ward has signed a multi-year contract extension with Arrow McLaren ahead of the upcoming 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Penske Entertainment

Entering his fifth full-time campaign in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, O’Ward has routinely been among the frontrunners each and every weekend.

In 72 career starts, 64 of which that have been with Arrow McLaren, he has captured four wins, five poles and 20 podiums en route to finishing in the top-four three times over the past four years.

Gavin Ward, who is entering his second season as Arrow McLaren’s Team Principal, expressed his enthusiasm with retaining O’Ward.

“This is a big day for the team and for Pato,” Ward said.

“It’s been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We’re thrilled to continue racing with him and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group. Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential.”

Read Also:

A 24-year-old Mexican, O’Ward is coming off a strong 2023 season that saw him claim a career-high seven podiums, including four runner-up results, and end the year fourth in the championship despite zero victories.

With that, though, he reached the points threshold required to become eligible for his super license that led to his appointment as a Formula 1 Reserve Driver with McLaren Racing for 2024, which will be fulfilled following the conclusion of the IndyCar season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to sign this deal with the team,” O’Ward said.

“I have to thank Zak (Brown, McLaren CEO) and Gavin, the partners and all who were involved in making this happen, especially before the NTT IndyCar Series season starts so we can focus on racing and winning.

“McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I’ll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least.”

The 2024 IndyCar Series season begins March 10 with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500
Next article Fines, penalties and pain: Driver racewear disasters

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

IndyCar

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500 IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

More from
Pato O'Ward
Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

IndyCar

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

The CW Network confirms second season of “100 Days to Indy”

The CW Network confirms second season of “100 Days to Indy”

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

The CW Network confirms second season of “100 Days to Indy” The CW Network confirms second season of “100 Days to Indy”

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

McLaren
More from
McLaren
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"

Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better" Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"

Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP

Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career

Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Las Vegas

Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global