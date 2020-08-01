Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

According to Worldmeters, the seven-day average number of new coronavirus cases in Ohio six weeks ago was 410, whereas yesterday that had become 1341 – an increase of 227 percent.

Only earlier this week, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the Bommarito Auto Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway and October’s Harvest Grand Prix on the IMS road course, were turned into double-header events to compensate for the cancelations of the Grand Prix of Portland and the double-header at Laguna Seca.

Today the Mid-Ohio SportsCar course put out a release which read: “IndyCar and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have agreed to postpone The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio scheduled for Aug. 7-9 until a date to be determined in September or October.

“This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the current environment.

“Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

“More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available. Visit midohio.com for ongoing updates.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we navigate this postponement.”

Race promoters Green Savoree have been particularly hard-hit by this pandemic, with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg being shifted from the start to the end of the season, Toronto and Portland being canceled, and Mid-Ohio now shifted to an as yet undetermined date.

That leaves the calendar at 12 rounds until Mid-Ohio's double-header can hopefully be re-inserted. IndyCar's stated aim has been to run 14 races. The 2020 season started off with 17 rounds scheduled.

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule