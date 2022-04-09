Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record

Listen to this article

Q3

Alexander Rossi laid down the first marker in the third segment of qualifying with 66.0sec, his closest opponent being Josef Newgarden and Felix Rosenqvist after their first runs.

Palou then delivered a 65.8667sec lap to go top, but then Herta slammed in a 65.3095sec to claim the qualifying track record by nine-tenths of a second, with Grosjean 0.1960sec behind him.

Attempting to usurp his teammate, Grosjean grazed a wall with his left-rear on the run to Turn 5, breaking a toelink which sent him crabbing hard into the tire wall on the outside of the corner.

That cost him his best time, dropping him to sixth, and promoting Newgarden to the front row ahead of Palou.

With two seconds of guaranteed time remaining, IndyCar’s rule allowing cars one final flyer kicked in. Only Rosenqvist and Rossi took the option, but both failed to improve – Rossi slid into the Turn 1 run-off, and Rosenqvist was unable to edge ahead of anyone.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:05.3095 1:05.3095 0.000 2 2 1:05.3095 1 1 108.480 5:16.6493 Honda A 50 Andretti Autosport 2 2 Josef Newgarden 1:05.7550 0.4455 0.4455 3 3 1:05.7550 2 5 107.745 5:41.0345 Chevy A 65 Team Penske 3 10 Alex Palou 1:05.8667 0.5572 0.1117 2 3 1:05.8685 1 4 107.563 5:32.8064 Honda A 67 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:05.9349 0.6254 0.0682 3 5 1:06.0050 4 3 107.451 8:35.0574 Chevy A 23 Arrow McLaren SP 5 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.0674 0.7579 0.1325 1 4 1:23.5374 3 2 107.236 8:56.4083 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 6 28 Romain Grosjean No Time --- --- -- 2 1:05.5055 1 6 --- 5:21.0565 Honda A 35 Andretti Autosport

Q2

Palou was somewhat of an outlier by going straight onto used reds from the start of the session but his first effort left him only eighth fastest. Herta was fastest on the primaries on 65.9478sec, ahead of McLaughlin, Pagenaud, Grosjean and Ericsson.

First flyers on fresh reds came from Josef Newgarden and Will Power, springing into the top two spots with 65.8s. Then Felix Rosenqvist and Herta deposed both of them, and Herta kept improving delivering a 65.4057, and his closest challenger was teammate Rossi.

Rosenqvist, Palou, Newgarden and Grosjean also got through, but Will Power – only 0.0001sec behind Grosjean – called in the fact that got backed up following Pato O’Ward at the hairpin, but believing O’Ward had also been backed up.

A surprise elimination was Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud who had looked so quick in practice and Q1, as he had unfortunately encountered Scott McLaughlin, who himself had been stymied by Marcus Ericsson’s Ganassi-Honda which he let past on an out lap, but who then slowed up.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:05.4057 1:05.4057 0.000 6 6 1:05.4057 4 1 108.321 10:12.8276 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:05.5775 0.1718 0.1718 5 6 1:12.6629 4 3 108.037 10:52.1804 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 3 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:05.6344 0.2287 0.0569 6 7 1:11.7324 4 5 107.943 10:27.3687 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 4 10 Alex Palou 1:05.7662 0.3605 0.1318 7 7 1:05.7662 4 10 107.727 10:37.9922 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:05.8194 0.4137 0.0532 5 7 1:06.1543 4 8 107.640 10:35.6986 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 6 28 Romain Grosjean 1:05.8744 0.4687 0.0550 6 6 1:05.8744 4 2 107.550 10:17.4688 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 7 12 Will Power 1:05.8745 0.4688 0.0001 5 7 1:07.9475 4 6 107.550 10:49.7386 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 8 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:05.9548 0.5491 0.0803 6 6 1:05.9548 3 11 107.419 10:21.0489 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.0507 0.6450 0.0959 3 7 1:06.2408 4 7 107.263 10:38.3364 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 10 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:06.0678 0.6621 0.0171 3 6 1:06.1535 4 4 107.235 10:38.8642 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 11 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.0726 0.6669 0.0048 6 6 1:06.0726 4 12 107.228 9:19.6607 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 12 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:06.2604 0.8547 0.1878 6 7 1:06.6957 3 9 106.924 10:58.5756 Chevy A 12 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 2

Grosjean was the fastest driver on primaries in Group 2, with a 65.9796, and that time withstood several aces’ first efforts on reds, but the exception was Simon Pagenaud, who edged past with a 65.8908sec lap. Then Grosjean nudged past with a 65.7468sec.

Behind these two, Will Power and Josef Newgarden sent their Team Penske-Chevrolets into Q2, just ahead of Palou’s Ganassi car and Pato O’Ward in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Those eliminated at this stage included the second Meyer Shank Racing entry of Helio Castroneves, who started third here last year, and six-time champion Scott Dixon.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 28 Romain Grosjean 1:05.7468 1:05.7468 0.000 6 6 1:05.7468 4 1 107.759 9:50.2287 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 2 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:05.8908 0.1440 0.1440 5 6 1:11.1042 4 3 107.523 10:11.6219 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 3 12 Will Power 1:06.0788 0.3320 0.1880 7 7 1:06.0788 4 2 107.217 11:07.3955 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 4 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.0819 0.3351 0.0031 6 7 1:06.1032 4 7 107.212 10:42.2662 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 5 10 Alex Palou 1:06.1452 0.3984 0.0633 5 7 1:07.5230 3 4 107.110 10:49.2030 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.1781 0.4313 0.0329 6 7 1:07.7686 4 11 107.057 10:56.4723 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 7 06 Helio Castroneves 1:06.2467 0.4999 0.0686 5 6 1:06.5948 4 6 106.946 10:03.0326 Honda A 5 Meyer Shank Racing 8 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.3241 0.5773 0.0774 6 7 1:07.2386 4 5 106.821 10:16.7437 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 20 Conor Daly 1:06.4489 0.7021 0.1248 6 7 1:06.4489 4 10 106.620 11:01.6971 Chevy A 15 Ed Carpenter Racing 10 30 Christian Lundgaard 1:06.5049 0.7581 0.0560 5 6 1:07.6928 3 9 106.530 10:20.0295 Honda A 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 77 Callum Ilott 1:06.6672 0.9204 0.1623 7 7 1:06.6672 4 8 106.271 11:11.4732 Chevy P 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 12 4 Dalton Kellett 1:06.7679 1.0211 0.1007 6 7 1:08.9434 4 12 106.111 11:03.6871 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 11 Tatiana Calderon 1:07.4789 1.7321 0.7110 6 6 1:07.4789 3 13 104.993 10:30.7006 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

Colton Herta set a 66.6653sec on primaries, but this became irrelevant when McLaughlin delivered a 66.1076sec, and then both Herta and teammate Alexander Rossi ducked under the 66sec mark, Herta produced a 65.7283sec.

Felix Rosenqvist then delivered a 66.1 to grab third in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet ahead of McLaughlin, while Kyle Kirkwood excelled with fifth fastest in group in the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

Graham Rahal looked like he was going to graduate until Marcus Ericsson squeezed him out with his last run in the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Rahal had also been maddened by Jimmie Johnson emerging from pitlane into his path during a flying lap, and Johnson’s interference cost him his best laps.

Rinus VeeKay was a surprise elimination at this stage, while rookie David Malukas did a fine job in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda to outqualify his teammate, 2013 Long Beach winner Takuma Sato.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:05.7283 1:05.7283 0.000 6 6 1:05.7283 5 1 107.789 9:18.2892 Honda A 50 Andretti Autosport 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:05.8363 0.1080 0.1080 5 6 1:09.7992 4 2 107.612 10:24.1554 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 3 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.1005 0.3722 0.2642 6 7 1:10.6883 4 7 107.182 10:43.1579 Chevy A 23 Arrow McLaren SP 4 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.1076 0.3793 0.0071 5 6 1:06.9012 4 4 107.171 9:34.9598 Chevy A 97 Team Penske 5 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:06.4676 0.7393 0.3600 6 6 1:06.4676 4 5 106.590 10:06.3510 Chevy A 18 AJ Foyt Enterprises 6 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.5757 0.8474 0.1081 6 6 1:06.5757 3 3 106.417 10:35.4913 Honda A 58 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 15 Graham Rahal 1:06.6896 0.9613 0.1139 6 7 1:10.7528 3 9 106.235 11:04.4816 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.7049 0.9766 0.0153 6 7 1:07.0496 4 6 106.211 10:45.6384 Chevy A 50 Ed Carpenter Racing 9 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:06.7418 1.0135 0.0369 6 7 1:09.8117 4 12 106.152 11:12.8580 Honda A 14 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 18 David Malukas 1:06.7925 1.0642 0.0507 6 6 1:06.7925 4 8 106.072 9:48.7855 Honda A 25 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 11 45 Jack Harvey 1:06.9708 1.2425 0.1783 7 7 1:06.9708 4 10 105.789 10:50.9529 Honda A 17 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 51 Takuma Sato 1:07.1001 1.3718 0.1293 6 7 1:07.3948 4 11 105.586 10:59.5442 Honda A 31 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 13 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:09.0287 3.3004 1.9286 2 6 1:08.2122 4 13 102.636 10:02.3209 Honda A 35 Chip Ganassi Racing