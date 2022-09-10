Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou leads second practice Next / Dixon disappointed, stays hopeful of "different" Laguna race
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Power takes 68th pole, title rivals struggle

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power scored his record-breaking 68th pole just when he needed it most, while his prime title rivals Scott Dixon will start mid-grid and Josef Newgarden will start last after spinning out.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

Alexander Rossi and Callum Ilott hit the track straight away on used alternate tires, while Power went out on primaries but then came straight back in and sat on pitlane, giving himself only one shot at pole.

Romain Grosjean was the first driver into the 71s, delivering a 71.7858sec to go fastest but he was displaced by Callum Ilott who delivered a 71.6320 in a remarkable effort in the one-car Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet team. Rossi looked like he was going to displace the young Brit but got squirrely through the Corkscrew, and fell 0.1378sec short. That was enough to beat his teammate Grosjean.

Then Power produced a 71.6127sec to shade Ilott by 0.0193sec on his first flyer. He came into the pits to congratulations from Mario Andretti whose record he had just broken.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

12

Will Power

1:11.6127

1:11.6127

0.000

2

3

1:15.8149

1

  

3

112.505

6:58.6349

Chevy

A

11

Team Penske

2

77

Callum Ilott

1:11.6320

0.0193

0.0193

3

3

1:11.6320

2

  

6

112.475

5:33.0096

Chevy

A

26

Juncos Hollinger Racing

3

27

Alexander Rossi

1:11.7698

0.1571

0.1378

3

3

1:11.7698

2

  

1

112.259

5:56.9631

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

4

28

Romain Grosjean

1:11.7858

0.1731

0.0160

2

2

1:11.7858

0

  

2

112.234

4:09.0062

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

5

10

Alex Palou

1:12.1625

0.5498

0.3767

3

3

1:12.1625

0

  

5

111.648

6:31.7792

Honda

P

9

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

5

Pato O'Ward

1:12.4542

0.8415

0.2917

3

4

1:12.5179

0

  

4

111.199

6:11.0115

Chevy

P

4

Arrow McLaren SP

 

Q2

Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott, Marcus Ericsson and Helio Castroneves immediately went out on used alternates, but while they gently warmed up the fast but fragile compound, Rossi, Malukas and Pagenaud hit the top on primaries.

Then Ilott went fastest ahead of Ericsson, Castroneves until McLaughlin on primaries bounded up to the top with a 72.4807. Ericsson on fresh reds then had a spin exiting the first part of the Corkscrew but kept his car running but he would lose one good lap as it meant the yellow flew for two cars coming through.

Rossi delivered the top time with a 71.4238sec, a mere 0.0555sec ahead of Grosjean, while Power was third, a further 0.0078sec adrift. Also progressing were Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and the remarkable Callum Ilott who made the Firestone Fast Six for the first time in his IndyCar career.

Malukas missed out by 0.008sec, having been one of the drivers hindered by Ericsson’s spin. McLaughlin drifted wide at Turn 4 on his fastest lap, admitting that he’d been struggling for balance in practice. He will start eighth, ahead of the two Swedes and the two Meyer Shank Racing-Hondas.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

27

Alexander Rossi

1:11.4238

1:11.4238

0.000

5

6

1:21.0229

4

  

7

112.803

10:15.9909

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

2

28

Romain Grosjean

1:11.4793

0.0555

0.0555

6

6

1:11.4793

4

  

6

112.715

9:52.7636

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

3

12

Will Power

1:11.4871

0.0633

0.0078

6

7

1:18.8383

4

  

4

112.703

10:59.3094

Chevy

A

11

Team Penske

4

5

Pato O'Ward

1:11.5472

0.1234

0.0601

6

7

1:16.7222

4

  

9

112.608

10:51.8300

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

5

10

Alex Palou

1:11.5857

0.1619

0.0385

7

7

1:11.5857

4

  

12

112.548

10:54.7763

Honda

A

9

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

77

Callum Ilott

1:11.6215

0.1977

0.0358

6

7

1:16.6880

4

  

10

112.491

11:12.2568

Chevy

A

26

Juncos Hollinger Racing

7

18

David Malukas

1:11.6295

0.2057

0.0080

6

7

1:11.8025

4

  

1

112.479

11:01.3819

Honda

A

14

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

8

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.6916

0.2678

0.0621

7

7

1:11.6916

4

  

3

112.381

10:32.9975

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

9

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.7285

0.3047

0.0369

6

7

1:11.8925

4

  

2

112.324

10:39.4117

Chevy

A

6

Arrow McLaren SP

10

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:12.1359

0.7121

0.4074

5

5

1:12.1359

3

  

11

111.689

10:00.1942

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

60

Simon Pagenaud

1:12.2808

0.8570

0.1449

5

5

1:12.2808

3

  

5

111.465

10:03.8208

Honda

A

25

Meyer Shank Racing

12

06

Helio Castroneves

1:12.8856

1.4618

0.6048

5

5

1:12.8856

3

  

8

110.540

10:09.4980

Honda

A

5

Meyer Shank Racing

 

Q1 Group 2

Colton Herta slid off the road at Turn 2 but kept some momentum, plowed through and got out, but right in the path of teammate Romain Grosjean, which meant the results were under review but eventually no action was taken.

On fresh primaries, Power moved to the top of the times with a 1min12.3278sec ahead of Christian Lundgaard, Felix Rosenqvist, Callum Ilott and Grosjean.

Onto the Firestone alternates, Rinus VeeKay was the first to lay down a representative time, with a 71.5631, although Grosjean and Castroneves quickly demoted him. Power had a slight sideways moment at Turn 2 but made it up over the rest of the lap to hit the top of the times. Felix Rosenqvist edged him by 0.0025sec, but Power was safely through to Q2.

So too were Grosjean and Castroneves, but the pleasant surprise was Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet. He was just ahead of outgoing Ganassi champion Alex Palou.

The surprise non-inclusion was Herta, who on his final flyer drifted off the road between Turns 4 and 5 and lost traction, consigning him to the ninth row.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.3471

1:11.3471

0.000

6

6

1:11.3471

4

  

10

112.924

9:57.5585

Chevy

A

6

Arrow McLaren SP

2

12

Will Power

1:11.3496

0.0025

0.0025

6

6

1:11.3496

4

  

2

112.920

9:43.0059

Chevy

A

11

Team Penske

3

28

Romain Grosjean

1:11.5631

0.2160

0.2135

5

6

1:11.9868

4

  

6

112.583

10:06.0991

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

4

06

Helio Castroneves

1:11.6618

0.3147

0.0987

4

5

1:11.8994

3

  

8

112.428

10:15.6538

Honda

A

5

Meyer Shank Racing

5

77

Callum Ilott

1:11.9333

0.5862

0.2715

6

7

1:12.1683

4

  

5

112.004

11:05.8265

Chevy

A

26

Juncos Hollinger Racing

6

10

Alex Palou

1:12.0990

0.7519

0.1657

6

7

1:12.5500

4

  

1

111.746

10:43.8442

Honda

A

9

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:12.1442

0.7971

0.0452

4

6

1:12.4152

3

  

9

111.676

10:18.8632

Chevy

A

16

Ed Carpenter Racing

8

30

Christian Lundgaard

1:12.2093

0.8622

0.0651

6

7

1:12.2989

4

  

4

111.576

11:00.7647

Honda

A

21

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

26

Colton Herta

1:12.2720

0.9249

0.0627

5

6

1:12.2918

4

  

3

111.479

10:32.1054

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

10

29

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:12.2996

0.9525

0.0276

6

7

1:12.6706

4

  

7

111.436

11:04.1118

Honda

A

20

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

11

51

Takuma Sato

1:12.4489

1.1018

0.1493

6

6

1:12.4489

4

  

11

111.207

10:00.4320

Honda

A

24

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

12

4

Dalton Kellett

1:12.8001

1.4530

0.3512

6

6

1:12.8001

4

  

12

110.670

10:23.4659

Chevy

A

3

AJ Foyt Enterprises

13

16

Simona De Silvestro

1:13.5181

2.1710

0.7180

6

6

1:13.5181

4

  

13

109.589

10:03.0107

Chevy

A

34

Paretta Autosport

 

Q1 Group 1

Four of the title contenders were in this group – Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson and Scott McLaughlin. Kyle Kirkwood and Jimmie Johnson went straight out on reds, and Kirkwood delivered a 1min12.9591sec to start his efforts, just ahead of David Malukas.

But before anyone completed more than three laps, Newgarden launched off the left-hand inside curb at the top of the Corkscrew and sent himself into a spin over on the right. The red flag meant his two fast laps were invalidated, and he couldn’t progress to Q2. He will start from the back row.

The rescue operation almost ran the clock out, so IndyCar allowed everyone one last try on alternates, but it was hard for people to get their front tires up to temperature. David Malukas got it done for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, ahead of McLaughlin in the other Penske. Simon Pagenaud and Marcus Ericsson bumped another title contender out, Dixon, who felt he couldn’t get his fronts up to temperature because Kirkwood ahead of him took such a slow out lap. Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward also made it through.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

18

David Malukas

1:11.7507

1:11.7507

0.000

5

5

1:11.7507

4

  

5

112.289

12:14.5133

Honda

A

288

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

2

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.8474

0.0967

0.0967

5

5

1:11.8474

4

  

9

112.138

11:55.2364

Chevy

A

482

Team Penske

3

60

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.8874

0.1367

0.0400

5

5

1:11.8874

4

  

4

112.075

12:51.5399

Honda

A

301

Meyer Shank Racing

4

27

Alexander Rossi

1:11.8960

0.1453

0.0086

5

5

1:11.8960

4

  

1

112.062

12:08.4977

Honda

A

361

Andretti Autosport

5

5

Pato O'Ward

1:11.9993

0.2486

0.1033

5

5

1:11.9993

4

  

13

111.901

12:01.2284

Chevy

A

456

Arrow McLaren SP

6

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:12.0856

0.3349

0.0863

5

5

1:12.0856

4

  

10

111.767

12:41.0730

Honda

A

484

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

9

Scott Dixon

1:12.1722

0.4215

0.0866

5

5

1:12.1722

4

  

3

111.633

12:31.0159

Honda

A

503

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

20

Conor Daly

1:12.2661

0.5154

0.0939

5

5

1:12.2661

4

  

11

111.488

12:47.3006

Chevy

A

261

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

14

Kyle Kirkwood

1:12.4299

0.6792

0.1638

4

4

1:12.4299

3

  

8

111.236

12:26.6447

Chevy

A

174

AJ Foyt Enterprises

10

15

Graham Rahal

1:12.5970

0.8463

0.1671

5

5

1:12.5970

4

  

7

110.980

12:17.9510

Honda

A

333

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

45

Jack Harvey

1:12.8366

1.0859

0.2396

5

5

1:12.8366

4

  

6

110.615

12:35.4240

Honda

A

199

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

12

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:13.4172

1.6665

0.5806

2

5

1:13.8615

4

  

12

109.740

12:56.5570

Honda

A

200

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

2

Josef Newgarden

No Time

---

---

--

3

5:17.3910

0

  

2

---

9:05.3994

Chevy

P

503

Team Penske

 

