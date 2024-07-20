IndyCar Toronto: Herta beats Kirkwood to pole, Palou penalized

Colton Herta stormed to a last-gasp pole over Andretti Global team-mate Kyle Kirkwood in a frantic qualifying session in Toronto.

The California native stormed to a flying lap of 59.5431s around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit to claim the top spot. It is Herta’s third pole of the season.

The late lap by Herta dethroned Kirkwood, who ended up just 0.1304s in second.

Fast Six qualifying

The segment began with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Romain Grosjean overshooting Turn 8, but fortunately kept it off the wall and continued on.

Herta was forced to respond after being temporarily dethroned from the top spot by Kirkwood, who hit a flying lap of 59.6735s in the closing seconds. And Herta was able to snatch the top spot with a pole-winning lap of 59.5431s as time expired after switching to his second set of softer alternates.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist stormed to third, but a sizable 0.2821s gap behind Herta.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin produced his best effort at the end but only resulted in standing fourth on the timing charts.

Grosjean was fifth, followed by the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of David Malukas in sixth.

IndyCar Toronto Fast Six times

Top 12 qualifying

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was the first driver to deliver a sub-minute lap after nailing a 59.9128s flyer. However, he quickly fell down the running order after Rosenqvist, Kirkwood, Grosjean and Herta went faster.

In the end, Rosenqvist led the segment with a 59.5960s, followed by Kirkwood, Grosjean, Herta and McLaughlin transferring.

Malukas ended up sixth, which happened after a spin that led to a local yellow and lost his best lap to the point up to the spin. As a result of going faster after the incident, he knocked out Newgarden by 0.019s.

Graham Rahal was eighth, while Team Penske’s Will Power hung on to a wild moment that saw him nearly crash in Turn 8 but ended up only earning the ninth-quickest time.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino broke into his first Top 12 round of his career and placed 10th at the checkered of the segment, just ahead of Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen.

IndyCar Toronto Top 12 times

Group stage qualifying

In Group 1, the red flag came out shortly after it started when Dale Coyne Racing’s Hunter McElrea stuffed his No. 18 Honda into the tire barrier at Turn 8. While he was able to continue, he was unable to advance as a result of bringing out the red flag.

Once the session resumed and serious times showed up, Kirkwood vaulted to the top with a sporty 1m00.1698s lap on the softer alternates. McLaughlin, Rasmussen, Rosenqvist, Malukas and Newgarden advanced in spots second through sixth.

The Chip Ganassi Racing duo of Marcus Armstrong and Scott Dixon were the first to be on the outside looking in, with the former 0.0256s out of the transfer spot in seventh.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was ninth, ahead of Arrow McLaren rookie Nolan Siegel in 10th.

Rookie Toby Sowery (Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing) was 11th, with Pietro Fittipaldi (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) 12th. McElrea ended up in the final spot of the group in 13th.

IndyCar Toronto Group 1 times

In Group 2, Power delivered a scorching 1m00.0650s flying lap and out-paced second-place man Ericsson by 0.0876s.

Herta, Rahal, Grosjean and Canapino settled into third through sixth to transfer on. Canapino was promoted after a penalty for qualifying interference on Palou, who originally advanced but Race Control reviewed when he moved in front of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who ended up seventh as the first to not transfer.

Defending race winner Christian Lundgaard finished eighth in the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda. Palou was ninth as a result of the penalty that lost his two fastest laps.

“I do not agree at the moment, I need to check it,” said Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar champion. “I had three cars in front of me, I couldn’t really go anywhere. I was out for one lap already, unlike the cars in front of me. Also I think the No. 5 car was not on his fast sectors.

“It doesn’t help for sure. It’s frustrating. As long as we have a fast car we will be able to move [forward].”

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Kyffin Simpson was 10th, ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay.

Another Ganassi rookie, Linus Lundqivst, was 12th, ahead of rookie Theo Pourchaire, who logged his first laps of the weekend after a late call-up by Arrow McLaren to substitute for the injured Alexander Rossi.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Sting Ray Robb, less than a week after a 109G crash at Iowa Speedway last Sunday, was 14th.

IndyCar Toronto Group 2 times