IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden set the quickest lap time in the belated IndyCar Series practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway in St Louis, which ended in a big crash.

Charles Bradley
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

A pre-session downpour and high winds delayed the session by more than eight hours and when it did run for 60 minutes, Newgarden lapped the 1.25-mile oval, formerly known as Gateway, in 24.9944s at 180.040mph.

It also marked the debut of Firestone’s softer alternate tire on an oval, with teams mandated to run it in this session. Teams started on the primaries and most switched to the red-walled alternates towards the second half of the hour.

Marcus Ericsson set the early pace at 25.3202s, a speed of 177.724mph in his Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing entry, before he was toppled by future team-mate Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport machine with 25.2607s at 178.142mph.

This year’s oval dominator Josef Newgarden, a four-time winner here, then took P1 for Team Penske with 24.9944s at 190.040mph after 15 minutes of running, 0.2425s ahead of Alexander Rossi’s Arrow McLaren car at 178.310mph.

Rossi was the first to try the alternates with 37 minutes of the session remaining but didn’t improve his fastest time as he embarked on a race simulation to evaluate degradation – and ran for 33 laps. His McLaren team-mate Felix Rosenqvist jumped up to second on primaries on 25.2076s at 178.518mph, before Penske’s Scott McLaughlin beat that with 25.0902s at 179.353mph.

Takuma Sato (Ganassi) and Will Power (Penske) moved up to third and fourth respectively, while Herta had a huge moment at Turn 4 on alternates but just kept it out of the wall.

The caution flag flew with 10 minutes remaining as Sato ran wide in Turn 4, although he insisted that he didn’t touch the wall.

The restart didn’t last for long, as McLaughlin spun into the grass on the inside of Turn 2, Power hit the wall in avoidance and spun, and then Ericsson collected him at high speed, wrecking both cars.

Newgarden ended the hour almost a tenth clear of McLaughlin, Sato, Power, Rosenqvist and Rossi. There will now be a ‘high-line’ practice session at 9pm ET, for cars to lay rubber in an attempt to improve Sunday’s racing.

IndyCar officials have also announced nine-position starting grid penalties for Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato (Ganassi), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) and Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing) for unapproved engine changes (ie: taking a fifth powerplant) since the last round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 63 24.9944   180.040
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 52 +0.0958 0.0958 179.353
3 Japan T. Sato Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing 11 42 +0.1163 0.0205 179.206
4 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 62 +0.1870 0.0707 178.703
5 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 74 +0.2132 0.0262 178.518
6 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 68 +0.2425 0.0293 178.310
7 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 43 +0.2663 0.0238 178.142
8 United States C. Daly Conor Daly Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 47 +0.2800 0.0137 178.046
9 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 52 +0.2808 0.0008 178.040
10 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 59 +0.3474 0.0666 177.572
11 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 63 +0.3791 0.0317 177.350
12 United States D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 40 +0.4059 0.0268 177.163
13 France R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 61 +0.4076 0.0017 177.151
14 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 61 +0.4250 0.0174 177.030
15
R. Robb Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing
 51 53 +0.4383 0.0133 176.938
16 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 44 +0.4533 0.0150 176.833
17 Sweden L. Lundqvist Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 65 +0.4833 0.0300 176.625
18 Canada D. DeFrancesco Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 51 +0.4970 0.0137 176.530
19 United States K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 47 +0.5311 0.0341 176.294
20 Denmark C. Lundgaard Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 57 +0.5603 0.0292 176.093
21 Brazil H. Castroneves Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 54 +0.5708 0.0105 176.021
22 Argentina A. Canapino Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 46 +0.6922 0.1214 175.189
23 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 34 +0.7324 0.0402 174.915
24 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 44 +0.7615 0.0291 174.717
25 United States S. Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 52 +0.8837 0.1222 173.892
26 Denmark B. Pedersen Benjamin Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 57 +1.1405 0.2568 172.184
27 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 33 37 +1.3339 0.1934 170.919
28 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 29 +1.4129 0.0790 170.407
